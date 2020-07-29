Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Microwave cable assemblies

29 July 2020 Interconnection

Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection and telecommunication applications.

Supplied in variants for DC to 40 GHz, 50 GHz and 67 GHz, the cable assemblies boast quick installation thanks to push-on and snap-on technologies, and are available with 2,92 mm, 2,4 mm and 1,85 mm connectors (male and female).

Typical applications include telecommunication systems, high-speed applications, surface mount connection and broadband.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Terminal assemblies and pins
29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...

Read more...
Mounting methods for high-power RF plastic devices
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using this guide, customers should be able to develop mounting procedures that are compatible with their product design and manufacturing processes.

Read more...
THT-configurable male connectors
30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Interconnection
WR-FAST Fast Connection is the name of a series of THT-configurable male connectors for accommodating single wires with blade receptacles – for example in household appliances. The new connectors are ...

Read more...
Hybrid and pneumatic modules for modular connectors
30 June 2020, RF Design , Interconnection
Smiths Interconnect has extended its L modular connector series with the addition of two new module types that complete the company’s wide offering of modular solutions. The L Series of modular connectors ...

Read more...
High-speed backplane interconnect solutions
30 June 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s ...

Read more...
High-density multicoax cable assemblies
30 June 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations ...

Read more...
Circular connectors for power, signals and data
30 June 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON ...

Read more...
Rugged fibre connectors
29 July 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s ruggedised fibre optics bring the benefits of optical technology to challenging environments, providing more bandwidth, more distance and more performance. TE’s offering includes ...

Read more...
EMI/RFI shielding cable ties
29 May 2020, Actum Electronics , Interconnection
BAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.  ...

Read more...
High-frequency, low-loss RF switches
29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro has added four new products to its line of switches with support up to 26,5 GHz, useful in a wide range of wireless applications. Each of these new devices is packaged in a 3 mm QFN.  ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved