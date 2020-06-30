Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ideal choice for applications such as beacons, disposable medical devices, sensors, styluses, and presenters.

The 2,4 GHz multiprotocol radio provides up to 4 dBm of output power and has a receiver sensitivity of -97 dBm. It supports all Bluetooth Low Energy features, including direction finding, throughput of 2 Mbps, Long Range operation, and all Bluetooth 5.2 features. The device requires a supply of 3 V d.c. and draws only 4,6 mA in both Tx (0 dBm) and Rx modes.

The nRF52805 is based on a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor. It has 192 KB Flash memory and 24 KB RAM, and a range of analog and digital interfaces such as 12-bit ADC, UART, SPI, and TWI. It is available in a WLCSP28 package with 10 GPIOs that measures 2,48 x 2,46 mm.

