The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ideal choice for applications such as beacons, disposable medical devices, sensors, styluses, and presenters.
The 2,4 GHz multiprotocol radio provides up to 4 dBm of output power and has a receiver sensitivity of -97 dBm. It supports all Bluetooth Low Energy features, including direction finding, throughput of 2 Mbps, Long Range operation, and all Bluetooth 5.2 features. The device requires a supply of 3 V d.c. and draws only 4,6 mA in both Tx (0 dBm) and Rx modes.
The nRF52805 is based on a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor. It has 192 KB Flash memory and 24 KB RAM, and a range of analog and digital interfaces such as 12-bit ADC, UART, SPI, and TWI. It is available in a WLCSP28 package with 10 GPIOs that measures 2,48 x 2,46 mm.
Otto Wireless reveals RAD new product line 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As a world leader in the telecommunications field with over 39 years of innovation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries and an installed base of more than 16 million network elements, ...
Read more...New benchmark in low-cost LTE to be released soon 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom, represented locally by Otto Wireless Solutions, has expanded its family of SIM7600, LTE Cat. 1 devices, and is due to unveil a new flagship product, which is expected to take the 4G market by ...
Read more...Multi-sensor IoT module 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...
Read more...Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol ...
Read more...Adhesive mount combo antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas MA256.A is a 3-in-1 adhesive mount combination antenna for use in cases requiring worldwide 4G coverage and GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo for positioning. The MA256 has been designed to be mounted ...
Read more...Diodes for RF/microwave applications 30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks’ broad portfolio of PIN, limiter, Schottky, and varactor diodes are ideal for WLAN, infrastructure, handset, Satcom (LNB/DBS-CATV), automotive, aerospace and defence, test and measurement, metering, ...
Read more...Small form factor 5G/4G antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Olympian II G45 is a low-profile, robust external 5G/4G antenna. The permanent mount antenna has a small form factor at only 48,5 mm tall and 50 mm in diameter. It is ideal for external use, ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC 30 June 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity ...