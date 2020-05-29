Radiall enhances SMP range with robust locking mechanism

29 July 2020 Interconnection

Offered with a limited number of receptacles and straight or right-angle plugs for standard cables, Radiall’s SMP-LOCK connectors can be easily customised to fit your preferred cable or to meet the needs of your microwave module. They have been specially designed for harsh environments and to withstand more severe vibration and drop tests.

SMP-LOCK connectors are suitable for cable-to-cable or cable-to-module interconnections inside equipment subject to harsh mechanical stress such as airborne radars, avionics, satellites, missile, UAV and UGV applications. For high-density PCB or panel layouts, an extraction tool is available to ease the connect/disconnect operations.

The addition of an innovative locking mechanism to the SMP interface makes it less vulnerable to the most demanding vibration and shock requirements. With SMP-LOCK , the retention force of the connector when locked is specified at 450 N with 0,085” semi-rigid cable. This level of retention is 10 times more than with standard SMP full detent interfaces. The actual force required to break apart male and female connectors when locked is extremely high and has been measured at 1500 N. This is the highest in the industry for this type of micro-miniature connector.

The SMP interface is an ideal choice when it comes to designing high-frequency, highly integrated microwave modules without compromising on the electrical performance. For the last 10 years, engineers have been implementing Radiall SMP in new generation Mil¬/Aero systems, which are gradually replacing SMA and BMA.

For more information contact Hiconnex, +27 12 661 6779, info@hiconnex.co.za, www.hiconnex.co.za

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





