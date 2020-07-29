Data recorder qualified for aerospace

The Galleon G1 microRecorder is a powerful gigabit and 10 Gb Ethernet recorder in an extremely small enclosure. It is designed to meet the most severe environmental conditions without compromising on functionality and performance. The size, weight and power (SWaP) optimised design makes it ideal for use in small unmanned aerial and ground systems, as well as other space- and power-constrained applications.
The G1 microRecorder is capable of capturing up to four gigabit Ethernet ports at full line rate, at close to 120 MBps per Ethernet port. With the optional 10 GbE port, recording rates increase – achieving over 800 MBps. Fitted with up to 40 TB of industrial grade MLC storage or up to 20 TB of military grade SLC storage, the removable data cartridges allow very short turnaround times between missions and easy transport of data between the vehicle or aircraft and the command station or lab where the data is analysed or distributed.
The unit records to a Linux EXT4 file system supporting JBOD, RAID 0 and RAID 1 modes. Docking stations allow instant access to the recorded data on any laptop or workstation with a USB 3.x connection. With Galleon’s high-performance data recorder software, the unit can be configured as a video over Ethernet or general UDP data recorder capable of streaming at over 800 MBps to solid-state storage.
The G1 microRecorder provides multiple options for data security, including hardware full disk encryption for the most challenging security requirements, and self-encrypted SSDs with secure erase algorithms. The G1 microRecorder is ideal for any application where huge amounts of data must be collected and stored.
Galleon Embedded Computing’s quality management system is certified to aerospace standard AS/EN 9100 and ISO 9001. Features include:
• 10Gb Ethernet and hardware encryption.
• Quad Gb Ethernet recorder at less than 1,5 kg.
• Up to 40 TB of removable solid-state storage.
• 8 GB DDR3 SDRAM with ECC.
• Optional AES-256 encryption.
• 12 V – 48 V d.c. power.
• Rugged air- and conduction-cooled designs.
• Tested to MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461and MIL-STD-704.
