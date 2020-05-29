Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies

Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative range of antimicrobial medical assemblies.
Designed with dedicated jacketing, moulding and overmoulding materials with anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties, they inhibit the growth of viruses and microbes, including bacteria which resist antibiotics.
Any plastic insulation including PVC, TPE and PE can be modified with antibacterial agents. Material properties such as colour and biocompatibility are not affected by the Nosofree manufacturing process. The antibacterial activity is efficient throughout the whole lifetime of the cable assembly.
