Solid state RF power amplifier systems

Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications:
AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)
This unit is designed for broadband EMI laboratory, communications and electronic warfare (EW) applications. Featuring a Class A/AB linear design for all modulations and industry standards, it has a 6 W P1dB figure, with a minimum 40 dB gain. Integrated in a compact 2U chassis weighing less than 10 kg, it has excellent gain flatness, optional monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, voltage, current and temperature sensing for reliability and ruggedness.
AMP2085C (2,0–8,0 GHz, 200 W rated, 250 W typical)
For broadband EMI laboratory, communications and general industry applications, with 100 W P1dB with a minimum gain of 53 dB, the AMP2085C boasts excellent gain flatness, optional monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, VSWR, voltage, current and temperature sensing.
AMP4065LC-1 (18,0-26,5 GHz) and AMP4066LC-1 (26,5-40,0 GHz)
This pair of 20 W+ amplifiers is designed for general EMC testing applications as well as Mil-Std 461 (RS103) standards. They have compact designs that provide optimised RF performance with high P1dB power compared to TWTs. The units incorporate Quiet-Cool technology with 44 dB minimum gain, monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, VSWR, voltage, current and temperature sensing.
AMP2120-3 (1,0-18,0 GHz, 20 W)
Designed for broadband EMI laboratory, communications and EW applications, this ultra-wide frequency range, class A/AB linear design suits all modulations and industry test standards. The AMP2120-3 produces 20 W minimum and 25 W typical with a minimum gain of 43 dB.
AMP2120-2 (1,0-18,0 GHz, 15 W rated, 20 W typical)
With the same applications and a similar design to the AMP2120-3, this amplifier has a minimum gain of 42 dB, with a nominal weight of 20,4 kg and dimensions of 48,26 (w) x 55,88 (l) x 13,34 (h) cm.
AMP2033LC (6,0-18,0 GHz, 100 W rated, 130 W typical)
This unit is designed for broadband EMI laboratory, communications and EW applications. Featuring a Class A/AB linear design for all modulations and industry standards, it has a 50 W P1dB figure, with a minimum 50 dB gain. It boasts excellent gain flatness, optional monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, voltage, current and temperature sensing for high reliability and ruggedness. Its Quiet-Cool design comes in an Exodus Advanced Communications compact 5U chassis weighing less than 35 kg.
