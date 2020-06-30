Categories

Wideband cellular SMD antenna

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular bands, operating between 1,7 and 6 GHz, in an extremely small form factor. The shape and compact size of just 20 x 10 x 3 mm allows the PA.176.A to be an easily integrated solution for mounting on the edge of a device’s PCB.

It is lightweight and ideal for mounting on a PCB where space may be limited, as the keep-out area for other electronic components is minimal. Using SMD (on-board) antennas saves on assembly, cable, and connector costs. SMD antennas also lead to higher integration yield rates, higher transmit power and higher sensitivity.

Typical cellular applications include – telematic control and on-board diagnostic units, wireless medical devices, first responder and public safety devices, UAVs and robotics, media and smart home.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


