The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular bands, operating between 1,7 and 6 GHz, in an extremely small form factor. The shape and compact size of just 20 x 10 x 3 mm allows the PA.176.A to be an easily integrated solution for mounting on the edge of a device’s PCB.
It is lightweight and ideal for mounting on a PCB where space may be limited, as the keep-out area for other electronic components is minimal. Using SMD (on-board) antennas saves on assembly, cable, and connector costs. SMD antennas also lead to higher integration yield rates, higher transmit power and higher sensitivity.
Typical cellular applications include – telematic control and on-board diagnostic units, wireless medical devices, first responder and public safety devices, UAVs and robotics, media and smart home.
10-bit programmable RF attenuator 29 July 2020, RF Design
The PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolution ...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
Atlanta Micro's AM3152 is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits three filter bands, each with 256 discrete tuning states ...
UWB terminal mount antenna 29 July 2020, RF Design
The Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiation ...
Solid state RF power amplifier systems 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications: AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)
This ...
Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs 29 July 2020, RF Design
The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ...
Otto Wireless reveals RAD new product line 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
As a world leader in the telecommunications field with over 39 years of innovation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries and an installed base of more than 16 million network elements, ...
New benchmark in low-cost LTE to be released soon 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
SIMCom, represented locally by Otto Wireless Solutions, has expanded its family of SIM7600, LTE Cat. 1 devices, and is due to unveil a new flagship product, which is expected to take the 4G market by ...
Multi-sensor IoT module 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...
Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices 30 June 2020, RF Design
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic's nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol ...