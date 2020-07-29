Atlanta Micro’s AM3152 is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits three filter bands, each with 256 discrete tuning states and a low-loss filter bypass path contained in a 6 mm QFN package.
The AM3152 is an optimised front end for a receiver providing both low insertion loss and valuable flexibility for tuning centre frequency and bandwidth. Its small size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP) make it an attractive choice for demanding application requiring low SWaP components.
10-bit programmable RF attenuator 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolution ...
Read more...Wideband cellular SMD antenna 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular ...
Read more...UWB terminal mount antenna 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiation ...
Read more...Solid state RF power amplifier systems 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications: AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)
This ...
Read more...Microwave cable assemblies 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ...
Read more...Otto Wireless reveals RAD new product line 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As a world leader in the telecommunications field with over 39 years of innovation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries and an installed base of more than 16 million network elements, ...
Read more...New benchmark in low-cost LTE to be released soon 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom, represented locally by Otto Wireless Solutions, has expanded its family of SIM7600, LTE Cat. 1 devices, and is due to unveil a new flagship product, which is expected to take the 4G market by ...
Read more...Multi-sensor IoT module 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...