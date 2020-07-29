Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Atlanta Micro’s AM3152 is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits three filter bands, each with 256 discrete tuning states and a low-loss filter bypass path contained in a 6 mm QFN package.

The AM3152 is an optimised front end for a receiver providing both low insertion loss and valuable flexibility for tuning centre frequency and bandwidth. Its small size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP) make it an attractive choice for demanding application requiring low SWaP components.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

10-bit programmable RF attenuator
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolution ...

Read more...
Wideband cellular SMD antenna
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular ...

Read more...
UWB terminal mount antenna
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiation ...

Read more...
Solid state RF power amplifier systems
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications:       AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)    This ...

Read more...
Microwave cable assemblies
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.2 SoC for small two-layer PCBs
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ...

Read more...
Otto Wireless reveals RAD new product line
29 July 2020, Otto Wireless , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As a world leader in the telecommunications field with over 39 years of innovation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries and an installed base of more than 16 million network elements, ...

Read more...
New benchmark in low-cost LTE to be released soon
29 July 2020, Otto Wireless , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom, represented locally by Otto Wireless Solutions, has expanded its family of SIM7600, LTE Cat. 1 devices, and is due to unveil a new flagship product, which is expected to take the 4G market by ...

Read more...
Multi-sensor IoT module
29 July 2020, Electrocomp , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...

Read more...
Mounting methods for high-power RF plastic devices
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Using this guide, customers should be able to develop mounting procedures that are compatible with their product design and manufacturing processes.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved