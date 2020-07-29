Flicker-free LED driver with 3-in-1 dimming

29 July 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

A feature of Mean Well’s new LDC-35/80 family of LED drivers is the stabilisation of the output power. The specified operating mode ensures the constancy of the output power when the source operates within a wide range of output current. The initial output current can be set manually using a resistance connected to special contacts marked on the driver's body.

In addition, the LDC driver family has wide capabilities for controlling the initial output current (dimming) using the DALI, Push, PWM, 0-10 V, R protocols (depending on the model version), and you can use a thermistor to control the output current depending on the temperature of the LED module (overheating protection).

These power supplies are characterised by low output current ripple (less than 3% over the entire range), a long-term warranty of up to 5 years, a power correction stage and they are designed for indoor lighting.

Credit(s)

Current Automation





