Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising channels. These enhancements are made while offering seamless migration with hardware, software and tools compatibility with the previous generation of devices, KW34/35/36.

The connectivity MCUs allow Bluetooth LE devices to communicate at distances of more than a 1,6 km and increase the amount of Bluetooth advertising channels and advertising data within the Bluetooth standard, the predominant IoT protocol. The new wireless MCU solutions allow developers to address emerging use cases within automotive and industrial digitalisation.

The KW39/38/37 wireless MCUs are designed with automotive and industry-grade hardware and software, along with robust serial communications with CAN-FD peripherals. The new devices are ideally suited for automotive applications, such as keyless entry, sensors and wireless onboard diagnostic functions. Additionally, they enable industrial applications such as building control and monitoring, fire and safety, home and institutional healthcare, asset management and monitoring and a range of other industrial use cases.

Delivering enhanced RF performance, the KW39/38/37 family features extreme Rx sensitivity to allow for long-range Bluetooth Low Energy connections. The new devices achieve -105 dBM Rx sensitivity with LE-coded 125 Kbps data rate, for example, allowing for connections in harsh environments and at extended distances. In addition, the radio conveniently supports up to 8 simultaneous secure connections in any master/slave combination, allowing multiple authorised users to communicate with the device. The MCUs’ innovative data stream buffer allows the capture of radio parameters without stalling processor or DMA operations, enabling high-accuracy measurements needed for distance and angle approximations.

NXP’s MCUXpresso Tool Suite features a certified Bluetooth Low Energy software stack with application programming interface calls. The new KW39/38/37 MCUs extend the previous generation of devices with hardware and software compatibilities for faster design cycles. In addition, the KW38 MCU’s integrated FlexCAN enables seamless integration into an industrial CAN communication network or an automobile’s in-vehicle network. The FlexCAN module can support CAN’s flexible data rate (CAN FD) for increased bandwidth and lower latency.

Integrating the long-range capability with Bluetooth Low Energy version 5.0 and generic FSK radio, the KW39/38/37 wireless MCUs feature AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and industrial qualifications for exceptional durability and performance for safety-critical applications.

RF transmit power and receive sensitivity enhancements include -105 dBm typical Bluetooth LE sensitivity in 125 Kbps; -98 dBm typical Bluetooth LE sensitivity at 1 Mbps; -101 dBm typical generic FSK (at 250 Kbps) sensitivity; and +5 dBm maximum transmit output power provide an advanced link budget that helps ensure long range of communication and a high immunity to interference

An AES-128 accelerator is included, featuring a true random number generator for fast encryption/decryption, utilising hardware security algorithms for network commissioning and transmissions of supported protocols. The devices come in a 7 x 7 mm ‘wettable’ flanks 48HVQFN package with up to 512 KB Flash memory with ECC and 64 KB SRAM, allowing plenty of space for protocol stacks, application profiles and custom user firmware.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...

Read more...
PIN diode SPST switch
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...

Read more...
LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...

Read more...
Functional safety Ethernet PHY
29 July 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...

Read more...
DC to 22 GHz gain block
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...

Read more...
10-bit programmable RF attenuator
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolution ...

Read more...
Wideband cellular SMD antenna
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular ...

Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3152 is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits three filter bands, each with 256 discrete tuning states ...

Read more...
UWB terminal mount antenna
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiation ...

Read more...
Solid state RF power amplifier systems
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications:       AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)    This ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved