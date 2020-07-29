Coilcraft has released its latest mini air core inductors, the 1512SP /2712SP Series. Specifications include Q factors up to 100 at 150 MHz; a wide range of standard EIA inductance values from 2,5 to 150 nH with tolerances as low as 2%; tight tolerance that can eliminate circuit tuning, an acrylic jacket providing a flat top for pick-and-place; solder coated leads to ensure reliable soldering; high Q and tight tolerances.

The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolationThe LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE servicesThe PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolutionThe PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellularThe Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiationThe nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is anNordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocolSmiths Interconnect has extended its L modular connector series with the addition of two new module types that complete the company’s wide offering of modular solutions. The L Series of modular connectorsThe Taoglas MA256.A is a 3-in-1 adhesive mount combination antenna for use in cases requiring worldwide 4G coverage and GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo for positioning. The MA256 has been designed to be mountedTDK is presenting a new packing unit for CeraCharge, the world’s first SMD technology solid-state rechargeable battery, in the compact size EIA 1812 (4,4 x 3,0 x 1,1 mm). The packing unit (B73180A0101M199)