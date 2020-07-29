Thanks to the range of all-in-one DC UPS units from ADEL System, it is possible to optimise power management for many applications. The available power is automatically allocated between load and battery; supplying power to the load is the first priority of the unit, thus it is not necessary to double the power, because the power going to the battery will also go to the load if the load so requires.
The maximum available current on the load output is two times the value of the device’s rated input current. Dubbed ‘Battery Care’, the concept is based on algorithms that implement rapid and automatic charging, battery charge optimisation over time, flat battery recovery and real-time diagnostics during installation and operation.
Due to the real-time auto-diagnostic system, monitoring battery faults such as sulphated batteries, elements in short circuit, accidental reverse polarity connection, or disconnection of the battery can easily be detected and removed by help of a blink code of diagnosis LED, during installation and after. The continuous monitoring of battery efficiency reduces battery damage risk and allows safe operation in permanent connection.
Each device is suited for all battery types: by means of jumpers it is possible to set predefined curves for open lead acid, sealed lead acid, gel, and Ni-Cd chemistries (optional). They are programmed for two charging levels, boost and charge, but they can be changed to a single charging level by the user. They come in a rugged casing with a bracket for DIN rail mounting, providing IP20 protection degree.
