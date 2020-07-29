Microthermal liquid flow sensors

29 July 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The SLF3x liquid flow sensor series from Sensirion represents an advancement for microthermal liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s 20-year track record in low and lowest flow rate sensing with a radically optimised mechanical design, the SLF3x takes the well-established functionality to a new level in price-performance ratio. The sensor is based on the microthermal measurement principle and makes use of Sensirion’s proven CMOSens technology.

The SLF3x sensor series complements Sensirion’s liquid flow sensor portfolio, offering a cost-effective, compact, and easy to use yet high-performing solution. This technology, together with high-quality and long-lasting components, enables accurate and reliable measurements from the device’s first operation throughout its lifetime.

With the SLF3S-0600F liquid flow sensor, a new sensor variant is now available covering even lower flow rates than the already successfully released SLF3S-1300F variant. It measures flow rates bidirectionally as low as 10 µl/min up to ±2000 µl/min for water- and hydrocarbon-based liquids. Otherwise it impresses with the same performance and feature set as the SLF3S-1300F and is thus suited for various applications in the industrial market or in the fields of diagnostics, analytical instruments and life science.

