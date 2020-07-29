The SLF3x liquid flow sensor series from Sensirion represents an advancement for microthermal liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s 20-year track record in low and lowest flow rate sensing with a radically optimised mechanical design, the SLF3x takes the well-established functionality to a new level in price-performance ratio. The sensor is based on the microthermal measurement principle and makes use of Sensirion’s proven CMOSens technology.
The SLF3x sensor series complements Sensirion’s liquid flow sensor portfolio, offering a cost-effective, compact, and easy to use yet high-performing solution. This technology, together with high-quality and long-lasting components, enables accurate and reliable measurements from the device’s first operation throughout its lifetime.
With the SLF3S-0600F liquid flow sensor, a new sensor variant is now available covering even lower flow rates than the already successfully released SLF3S-1300F variant. It measures flow rates bidirectionally as low as 10 µl/min up to ±2000 µl/min for water- and hydrocarbon-based liquids. Otherwise it impresses with the same performance and feature set as the SLF3S-1300F and is thus suited for various applications in the industrial market or in the fields of diagnostics, analytical instruments and life science.
