DC to 22 GHz gain block

The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, which makes it a useful component for many broadband applications.
Packaged in a 3 mm QFN with internal 50 Ω matching, and drawing less than 160 mW of power, the AM1102 is suited for low SWaP (size, weight and power) applications. Specifications include 14 dB gain, 2,3 dB noise figure, +26 dBm OIP3, +15 dB P1dB, +3,3 V operation, and 158 mW power consumption.
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...
The PE70A6001 from Pasternack Enterprises is a 10-bit programmable attenuator that operates from 18 to 40 GHz. This pin diode attenuator provides an attenuation from 0 to 30 dB with a step resolution ...
The PA.176.A from Taoglas is a patent-pending, 5G/4G wideband cellular SMD antenna designed especially for direct mounting on a device’s PCB. It provides very high efficiency across multiple cellular ...
The Taoglas TU.60 is a unique dipole terminal ultra-wideband (UWB) antenna designed to cover all worldwide UWB frequencies between 3,5 and 8 GHz. With excellent efficiency and an omnidirectional radiation ...
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications: AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)
