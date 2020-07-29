Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery

29 July 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications.

When the input power supply is present, the MP2672 operates in boost mode to charge the battery with two cells in series. When charging is enabled, the MP2672 automatically detects the battery voltage and charges the battery in three phases: pre-charge, constant-current charge, and constant-voltage charge. Other features include charge termination and auto-recharge.

The MP2672 also has a narrow voltage DC (NVDC) power structure. When the battery is weak, the MP2672 regulates the system output at the minimum voltage level to power the system instantly and charge the battery via the battery FET simultaneously.

The MP2672 also has a cell balance function. It monitors the voltage across each cell and equalises cell voltages once the difference exceeds the mismatch threshold. It has two configuration modes: standalone mode and host control mode. In standalone mode, the charging parameters can be configured by the hardware pins. In host control mode, the charging parameter can be configured by the I2C registers.

The MP2672 has diversified and robust protections. It has a thermal regulation loop to decrease the charge current if the junction temperature exceeds the thermal loop threshold. It also has battery temperature protection compliant with JEITA standards. Other safety features include input over-voltage protection, battery over-voltage protection, thermal shutdown, battery temperature monitoring, a watchdog timer, and a programmable backup timer to prevent prolonged charging of a dead battery.

