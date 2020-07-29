PIN diode SPST switch

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation of over 70 dB. It can handle up to 500 mW of peak power and requires a DC supply of -12 / 5 V. The switch is integrated by a driver circuit which is controlled by an external logic TTL signal.

The circuit provides the current required to switch the unit on or off and simultaneously maintains a bilateral 50 Ω impedance match in both the TTL states. The RF design of the switch consists of an arrangement of shunt and series diodes in a microstrip integrated circuit transmission line. It is available in a connectorized module with SMA (M), SMA (F), and SMB (M) connectors.

Credit(s)

RF Design





