LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services and also operates in the 2100 MHz band (GSM mode).

The module supports Voice over LTE (VoLTE) or CSFB voice service for applications such as security and surveillance systems. With many interface options, FOTA features, and an integrated IP stack, the device is designed to support a wide range of data- and-voice-centric applications. This module is ideal for medium-speed M2M applications, such as smart energy gateways, remote access, video cameras, digital signage, telehealth, and telematics.

This LARA-R281 module requires a 3,8 V d.c. supply and can be serially controlled via UART, USB, HSIC, SDIO, and I2C interfaces. It is compatible with u-blox’s SARA, LISA, and TOBY module families and is manufactured in ISO/TS 16949 certified sites. It supports embedded TCP/UDP and FTP/HTP protocols and is available in a 100-pin LGA package that measures 24 x 26 x 2,6 mm.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





