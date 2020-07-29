LED dimming signal interface controller
29 July 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty cycle PWM (pulse width modulation) signal and a simple resistive potentiometer to an output PWM signal. It is easy to provide an isolation dimming control via an optocoupler to the primary side LED driver.
The AL8116 has a wide input voltage range from 10 V to 56 V. The DIM pin can output an adjustable accurate bias current that makes it suit for both active and passive 0-10 V dimmers, and potentiometers. The AL8116’s output duty cycle accuracy is typically ±2,5% and the minimum output duty cycle can be set through the CLAMP pin resistor.
The AL8116 has an internal auto-recoverable over-temperature protection. It is available in a SOT26 (Type CJ) package to minimise PCB space as well as external component count.
For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com
