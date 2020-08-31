Person presence detection demo video

31 August 2020 Multimedia, Videos

Person presence detection is one of the demonstrations available in STMicroelectronics’ new FP-AI-VISION1 function pack. Running on STM32H7 and STM32L4, this demo shows how wide the range of artificial intelligence applications is that can be developed on STM32 thanks to STM32Cube.AI.

FP-AI-VISION1 is an STM32Cube function pack featuring examples of computer vision applications based on convolutional neural networks (CNN). It is composed of software components generated by the X-CUBE-AI Expansion Package complemented with application software components dedicated to the AI-based computer vision application. The FP-AI-VISION1 function pack also includes the drivers for the camera as well as the framework for capturing images into the frame buffer, pre-processing the content of the frame buffer, and running the neural network inference.

The person presence detection demonstration can be viewed via www.dataweek.co.za/*aug20-aivision

