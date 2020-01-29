ODB++Process introduction webinar

31 August 2020 Events

ODB++Process is the third and final pillar of the ODB++ data exchange format, aimed at boosting the agility and flexibility of electronics manufacturers. Learn how ODB++Process simplifies the transfer of production from location to location, without the need to re-program for a new set of machines – thus ensuring business continuity.

In this 15 minute long, Valor on-demand webinar, Oren Manor, director of business development for the electronics manufacturing sector, will be providing participants with information on ODB++Process, and:

• How ODB++Process complements the ODB++Design and ODB++Manufacturing formats and adds the process element to create a comprehensive digital thread.

• How it accelerates new product introductions and product revisions by delivering immediately usable instructions to machines that support the format.

• How it enhances manufacturing agility, enabling the transfer of production between machine platforms and among manufacturing sites.

Visit www.dataweek.co.za/*aug20-odb to view the webinar on demand.





