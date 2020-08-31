Categories

High-speed protocol product guide

31 August 2020 Technical Literature

As a value-add distributor for Amphenol high-speed connectors, PEI-Genesis can help you specify the right connector for your high-speed application. Represented locally by IPC Electronics, PEI-Genesis stocks a wide variety of connector series that meet various high-speed protocols including HD-SDI, Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, SATA, Display Port, and more.

The Amphenol high-speed protocol product guide makes it easy to specify the right product based on the required gigabyte speed for your application. It is available via the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*aug20-amphenol.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 345 3619
Fax: 086 663 9847
Email: info@ipdelectronics.com
www: www.ipdelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about IPD Electronics


