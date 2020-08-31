As a value-add distributor for Amphenol high-speed connectors, PEI-Genesis can help you specify the right connector for your high-speed application. Represented locally by IPC Electronics, PEI-Genesis stocks a wide variety of connector series that meet various high-speed protocols including HD-SDI, Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, SATA, Display Port, and more.
The Amphenol high-speed protocol product guide makes it easy to specify the right product based on the required gigabyte speed for your application. It is available via the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*aug20-amphenol.
IP67 USB Type C connectors 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type ...
Read more...High-speed backplane interconnect solutions 30 June 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...
Read more...Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Technical Literature
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Read more...Book on lead-free assembly 29 July 2020
, Technical Literature
Indium’s Dr Ning-Cheng Lee (pictured), vice president of technology, has co-authored ‘Assembly and Reliability of Lead-Free Solder Joints’ with Dr John H. Lau. The book is a new source on lead-free solder ...
Read more...IP68 circular connectors 29 April 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Sure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating.
These 7/8” IP68 ...
Read more...Micro-miniature circular connectors 29 April 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. The ...
Read more...Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Technical Literature
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Read more...Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 29 May 2020
, Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the ‘Coax Connectors’ English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product ...
Read more...High-density ZIF connectors 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to ...