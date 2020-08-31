LTE Cat. 1 module

31 August 2020

The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink. Designed in a compact and unified form factor, it is compatible with Quectel multi-mode LTE standard LTE Cat 1./Cat. 4 EG91 and EG95 series modules, LTE Cat. M1/Cat. NB1 BG36 and UMTS/HSPA+ UG35/UG96 modules, which allows flexible network switching from a 3G network to a 4G network.

There are two variants of the EG912Y – EG912Y-CN and EG912Y-EU – which meet the frequency band coverage of different countries and regions. The modules undergo a laser engraving process to ensure better appearance, stronger metal texture and faster heat dissipation, and to ensure that information is less erasable and the EG912Y better meets automation requirements.

A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces and abundant functionalities (USB drivers for Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Linux and Android) help extend the applicability of the EG912Y to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications such as industrial routers, industrial PDAs, tablet PCs, video surveillance, and digital signage.

