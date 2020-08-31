The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink. Designed in a compact and unified form factor, it is compatible with Quectel multi-mode LTE standard LTE Cat 1./Cat. 4 EG91 and EG95 series modules, LTE Cat. M1/Cat. NB1 BG36 and UMTS/HSPA+ UG35/UG96 modules, which allows flexible network switching from a 3G network to a 4G network.
There are two variants of the EG912Y – EG912Y-CN and EG912Y-EU – which meet the frequency band coverage of different countries and regions. The modules undergo a laser engraving process to ensure better appearance, stronger metal texture and faster heat dissipation, and to ensure that information is less erasable and the EG912Y better meets automation requirements.
A rich set of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces and abundant functionalities (USB drivers for Windows 7/8/8.1/10, Linux and Android) help extend the applicability of the EG912Y to a wide range of M2M and IoT applications such as industrial routers, industrial PDAs, tablet PCs, video surveillance, and digital signage.
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
Read more...PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
Read more...DC to 22 GHz gain block 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 31 August 2020, EBV Electrolink
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Read more...Sensor bridge for 1-Wire protocol 31 August 2020, Avnet Silica
Designers expanding connections to remote sensor networks can now reduce complexity and cost to the industry’s lowest levels with the DS28E18 1-Wire to I2C/SPI bridge from Maxim Integrated Products. By ...
Read more...Functional safety Ethernet PHY 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...
Read more...OLED module with yellow and blue display 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
Raystar’s REA012864M is a COG (chip-on-glass) 0,96-inch dual colour OLED in the form of a PCB module. The module is built on an SSD1306 IC, supporting an I2C interface, 1/64 driving duty cycle, and supply ...