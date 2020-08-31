Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial

31 August 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising channels. These enhancements are made while offering seamless migration with hardware, software and tools compatibility with the previous generation of devices, KW34/35/36.

The connectivity MCUs allow Bluetooth LE devices to communicate at distances of more than 1,6 km and increase the amount of Bluetooth advertising channels and advertising data within the Bluetooth standard, the predominant IoT protocol. The new wireless MCU solutions allow developers to address emerging use cases within automotive and industrial digitalisation.

The KW39/38/37 wireless MCUs are designed with automotive and industry-grade hardware and software, along with robust serial communications with CAN-FD peripherals. The new devices are ideally suited for automotive applications, such as keyless entry, sensors and wireless onboard diagnostic functions. Additionally, they enable industrial applications such as building control and monitoring, fire and safety, home and institutional healthcare, asset management and monitoring and a range of other industrial use cases.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...

Read more...
PIN diode SPST switch
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...

Read more...
LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...

Read more...
Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial
29 July 2020, EBV Electrolink , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...

Read more...
Functional safety Ethernet PHY
29 July 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...

Read more...
DC to 22 GHz gain block
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...

Read more...
LTE Cat. 1 module
31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and ...

Read more...
Sensor bridge for 1-Wire protocol
31 August 2020, Avnet Silica , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designers expanding connections to remote sensor networks can now reduce complexity and cost to the industry’s lowest levels with the DS28E18 1-Wire to I2C/SPI bridge from Maxim Integrated Products. By ...

Read more...
Functional safety Ethernet PHY
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...

Read more...
Energy harvesting for wireless sensor nodes
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The concept of energy harvesting has been around for over a decade; however, the implementation in real-world environments has been cumbersome, complex, and costly.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved