Sensor bridge for 1-Wire protocol

Designers expanding connections to remote sensor networks can now reduce complexity and cost to the industry’s lowest levels with the DS28E18 1-Wire to I2C/SPI bridge from Maxim Integrated Products. By leveraging Maxim Integrated’s 1-Wire protocol to interface with I2C and SPI-compatible sensors, the DS28E18 reduces complexity by connecting devices using only two wires compared to competitive solutions that require four wires for I2C or six for SPI.
Nowadays, most designers use serial interfaces to connect remote sensors in industrial and remote monitoring applications. However, the most popular protocols are costly and complex because they require up to five external switch extenders to reach devices at distances as long as 100 m. In addition, some of the interfaces widely deployed today require six cables for connecting multiple extended sensors to a host microcontroller.
The DS28E18 enables both power and communications on a single wire, using Maxim Integrated’s 1-Wire protocol to link with I2C or SPI peripheral devices. The solution eliminates up to five extender and switch ICs, significantly reducing connection costs and software complexity. In addition, only one programmable I/O port from the host microcontroller is necessary to operate a network with 10 to 20 nodes.
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
USB Type-C charging controllers 29 July 2020, Avnet Silica
Designers can overcome the challenges of implementing USB-C Power Delivery (PD) with the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and the MAX77962 28 W buck-boost charger from Maxim Integrated Products.
As portable ...
As portable ...
Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 29 July 2020, EBV Electrolink
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors' KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Functional safety Ethernet PHY 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...
DC to 22 GHz gain block 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...
LTE Cat. 1 module 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and ...
