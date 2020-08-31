Functional safety Ethernet PHY

A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery than ever before. Automotive networks rely heavily on partial networking in which some segments are hibernated and woken up on demand.

Microchip Technology recently announced the LAN8770, an OPEN Alliance TC10 sleep standard Ethernet physical layer transceiver (PHY) with the industry’s lowest sleep current – less than 15 µA – which is around four times lower than other available devices.

The LAN8770 is a compact, cost-effective, single-port 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY compliant with the IEEE 802.3bw-2015 specification and available in a 5 x 5 mm or 6 x 6 mm wettable-flanks QFN package. The small package provides 100 Mbps transmit and receive capability over a single unshielded twisted pair (UTP), exceeds automotive electromagnetic interference requirements and is Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) automotive AEC-Q100 qualified.

In addition, the LAN8770 is Microchip Functional Safety Ready; it is specifically designed to simplify customers’ end-product ISO26262 safety certification with the support of specialised hardware safety features, Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) and safety manual.

