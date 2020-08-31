Functional safety Ethernet PHY

A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery than ever before. Automotive networks rely heavily on partial networking in which some segments are hibernated and woken up on demand.
Microchip Technology recently announced the LAN8770, an OPEN Alliance TC10 sleep standard Ethernet physical layer transceiver (PHY) with the industry’s lowest sleep current – less than 15 µA – which is around four times lower than other available devices.
The LAN8770 is a compact, cost-effective, single-port 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY compliant with the IEEE 802.3bw-2015 specification and available in a 5 x 5 mm or 6 x 6 mm wettable-flanks QFN package. The small package provides 100 Mbps transmit and receive capability over a single unshielded twisted pair (UTP), exceeds automotive electromagnetic interference requirements and is Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) automotive AEC-Q100 qualified.
In addition, the LAN8770 is Microchip Functional Safety Ready; it is specifically designed to simplify customers’ end-product ISO26262 safety certification with the support of specialised hardware safety features, Failure Modes, Effects, and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) and safety manual.
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
DACs with 1 or 2 channels 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP ...
Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 29 July 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors' KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Functional safety Ethernet PHY 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
DC to 22 GHz gain block 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...
Person presence detection demo video 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
Person presence detection is one of the demonstrations available in STMicroelectronics' new FP-AI-VISION1 function pack. Running on STM32H7 and STM32L4, this demo shows how wide the range of artificial ...
LTE Cat. 1 module 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and ...