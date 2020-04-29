Industrial enclosures in stainless steel

The IP66 EJSS family from Hammond Electronics is available in 304 or 316 grade stainless steel, supplied as standard in a natural smooth brushed finish. Sealed to IP66, the EJSS is designed for use as an instrument enclosure, an electric, hydraulic or pneumatic control housing, electrical junction box or terminal wiring enclosure.
In applications such as food processing, a formed lip on the enclosure diverts flowing liquids and contaminants away from the seamless poured-in-place gasket in the door, enabling it to be hosed down during cleaning. Stainless steel is also an excellent material for installation in areas where corrosion may be a problem.
The EJSS family is available in 22 sizes, ranging from 102 102 x 76 mm to 406 x 356 x 254 mm. All but the two smallest sizes are supplied complete with a 1,6 mm thick internal unpainted galvanised steel panel. The EJSS meets IEC 60529 IP66 for European and CE, UL and NEMA 3R, 4, 4X, 12, and 13 requirements for North American markets.
The body and cover are formed from 1,3 mm stainless steel with smooth, continuously welded seams without knock-outs, cut-outs, or holes. Integral heavy duty, full width top and bottom brackets facilitate mounting the enclosure to an external surface. The cover, mounted on a heavy duty continuous hinge, opens through 180° for good access; a quarter turn latch prevents casual unauthorised access by requiring a tool for operation. A bonding stud is provided on the door and a grounding stud is fitted to the enclosure.
