Clearing the Static

Electronic products normally consist of conductors and insulators. Within the ESD-protected workstation, insulators can be found on products such as PCBs, onthe tools being used, tapes for masking, and even plastic cups or bins. A static charge on an insulator cannot be drained by grounding alone, as you could with a conductive material, which is why ionisation is required.
Greg Barron.
To effectively remove charges from insulators, the surrounding air needs to be more conductive and static charges need to be neutralised. Air ionisation is one of the most effective ways of increasing conductivity to prevent electrostatic charge generation and consequent ESD events from occurring.
How do ionisers work?
Ionisers create large numbers of positively and negatively charged ions that are distributed through the air using fans. If there is a static charge present on any of the work-surface items, it will be reduced and neutralised by attracting opposite polarity charges from the air. This process of charge neutralisation happens within seconds.
Ionisers improve workstation and product safety by:
• Eliminating charges on process-essential insulators.
• Neutralising workstation air where ESD-sensitive objects are being handled.
• Neutralising charges on non-essential insulators.
• Removing charged particulates and
minimising triboelectric charging.
*Information credit: Desco Europe: How does Ionisation fit into an ESD Control Programme? | 18 February 2019
Through our static control division, Altico, Actum Group specialises in ESD control within the working environment.
Contact us on +27 11 608 3001 or sales@actum.co.za to enquire aboutour cleaning solutions.
From the editor's desk: Enough of 2020 already 31 August 2020, Technews Publishing
, News
Forgive me, but I don’t think I’m alone in being a bit all over the place mentally at the moment. So far, two of my colleagues have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and have fortunately recovered. ...
Read more...Tribute to Paul Soteriou 31 August 2020
, News
Paul Soteriou, a man always willing to share what he had with a smile and with a deep-found love for South Africa, passed away earlier this year.
Read more...Personality profile: Brian Andrew 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, News
With a father who is a civil engineer and an older brother who is a chemical engineer, you could say engineering was in the DNA of Brian Andrew.
Read more...Company profile: Vepac Electronics 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, News
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.
Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by ...
Read more...Women taking the lead in engineering 31 August 2020
, Editor's Choice, News
Alaris Antennas is an engineering company specialising in the design and production of (often) customised antennas for electronic warfare. This is not an industry that typically attracts women to steer ...
Read more...Expect a V-shaped recovery for passive components 29 July 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
This MarketEYE analysis presents Paumanok’s quarterly market forecast and outlook for passive components, updated to include recent financial reporting and forecasts by major vendors of passive components ...