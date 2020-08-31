Variety of photoelectric sensors

The Tri-Tronics Mini-Eye photoelectric sensors are designed to be low in cost and high in value. The sensors are waterproof and are enclosed in a high-impact plastic housing.
Thru-Beam models utilise a separate light source and receiver for ‘beam break’ sensing, recommended for long-range sensing or for use in environments where dust or dirt build-up may cover the lens. The sensors provide a very narrow beam path from the light source to the receiver and are perfect for sensing small gaps or precise sensing tasks, which is critical when attempting to resolve the exact location of passing objects. The light source requires a simple 2-wire connection and functions independently of other receivers.
Retroreflective models operate in either the ‘beam make’ or ‘beam break’ sensing mode and are designed to be used with a prismatic reflector. Detection occurs when the light beam is broken by a passing target or object. The visible, red, polarised model helps to prevent ‘proxing’ or responding to undesirable light reflecting from shiny objects, such as cans, glass and clear plastic. The invisible, infrared light source model is recommended for long-range sensing.
Proximity models are designed for close range sensing tasks and operate by detecting the reflected light from targeted objects. The red LED light source is recommended for detecting transparent objects, such as clear glass or plastic bottles. The invisible infrared LED light source is recommended for general purpose sensing tasks.
All Mini-Eye sensors are available with a quick disconnect M8 or M12 4-PIN connector or a potted 1,8 m 4-wire cable, and with a red or infrared LED light source. They are easy to set up and can operate in either the light ‘ON’ or dark ‘ON’ mode. For light ‘ON’ operation, connect the white wire to negative and for dark ‘ON’ operation, simply connect the white wire to positive.
Company profile: Vepac Electronics 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, News
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.
Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by ...
Read more...Healthcare, industrial and ITE power supplies 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...
Read more...OLED module with yellow and blue display 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
Raystar’s REA012864M is a COG (chip-on-glass) 0,96-inch dual colour OLED in the form of a PCB module. The module is built on an SSD1306 IC, supporting an I2C interface, 1/64 driving duty cycle, and supply ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Miniature yellow and blue OLED display 29 July 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
Raystar’s REA012864M is a COG (chip-on-glass) 0,96-inch dual colour OLED in the form of a PCB module. The module is built on an SSD1306 IC, supporting an I2C interface, 1/64 driving duty cycle, and supply ...
Read more...Power supplies for healthcare, industrial and ITE 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...The powerful impact of protecting future LED lighting applications 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The importance of electro-chemical products and their ability to protect LEDs and associated products from adverse environmental conditions, while at the same time ensuring efficient heat dissipation from these components.
Read more...Configured computing systems and individual elements 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Verotec has a selection of configured systems plus individual elements such as backplanes, power supplies and cooling products, which are compliant with the PICMG/VITA specifications, and supported by ...
Read more...Programmable electronic DC loads with energy recovery 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Elektro-Automatik’s new series of electronic DC loads with energy recovery to mains, called EA-ELR 9000 HP, is an advancement of the series EA-ELR 9000. It offers a wider AC input range for operation ...