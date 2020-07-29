The nRF52805 from Nordic Semiconductor is a Bluetooth 5.2 System-on-Chip (SoC) which is designed for small two-layer PCB designs. This SoC has been developed for cost-constrained applications and is an ideal choice for applications such as beacons, disposable medical devices, sensors, styluses, and presenters.
The 2,4 GHz multiprotocol radio provides up to 4 dBm of output power and has a receiver sensitivity of -97 dBm. It supports all Bluetooth Low Energy features, including direction finding, throughput of 2 Mbps, Long Range operation, and all Bluetooth 5.2 features. The device requires a supply of 3 V d.c. and draws only 4,6 mA in both Tx (0 dBm) and Rx modes.
The nRF52805 is based on a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 processor. It has 192 KB Flash memory and 24 KB RAM, and a range of analog and digital interfaces such as 12-bit ADC, UART, SPI, and TWI. It is available in a WLCSP28 package with 10 GPIOs that measures 2,48 x 2,46 mm.
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
Read more...PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 29 July 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Read more...Mini air core inductors 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Passive Components
Coilcraft has released its latest mini air core inductors, the 1512SP /2712SP Series. Specifications include Q factors up to 100 at 150 MHz; a wide range of standard EIA inductance values from 2,5 to ...
Read more...Functional safety Ethernet PHY 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...
Read more...DC to 22 GHz gain block 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 31 August 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Read more...Sensor bridge for 1-Wire protocol 31 August 2020, Avnet Silica
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designers expanding connections to remote sensor networks can now reduce complexity and cost to the industry’s lowest levels with the DS28E18 1-Wire to I2C/SPI bridge from Maxim Integrated Products. By ...