Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies

Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative range of antimicrobial medical assemblies. Designed with dedicated jacketing, moulding and overmoulding materials with anti-microbial and anti-fungal properties, they inhibit the growth of viruses and microbes, including bacteria which resist antibiotics.
Any plastic insulation including PVC, TPE and PE can be modified with antibacterial agents. Material properties such as colour and biocompatibility are not affected by the Nosofree manufacturing process. The antibacterial activity is efficient throughout the whole lifetime of the cable assembly.
Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...
Read more...Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Samtec unifies QSFP and VITA specifications 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
What do the QSFP-DD800 MSA and VITA 57 standards have in common? One focuses on defining the next-generation pluggable form factors while the other complements FPGA mezzanine applications. Samtec participates ...
Read more...IP67 USB Type C connectors 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type ...
Read more...Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies 29 July 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Microwave cable assemblies 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection ...