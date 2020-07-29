Radiall enhances SMP range with robust locking mechanism

Offered with a limited number of receptacles and straight or right-angle plugs for standard cables, Radiall’s SMP-LOCK connectors can be easily customised to fit your preferred cable or to meet the needs of your microwave module. They have been specially designed for harsh environments and to withstand more severe vibration and drop tests.
SMP-LOCK connectors are suitable for cable-to-cable or cable-to-module interconnections inside equipment subject to harsh mechanical stress such as airborne radars, avionics, satellites, missile, UAV and UGV applications.
For high-density PCB or panel layouts, an extraction tool is available to ease the connect/disconnect operations.
The addition of an innovative locking mechanism to the SMP interface makes it less vulnerable to the most demanding vibration and shock requirements. With SMP-LOCK , the retention force of the connector when locked is specified at 450 N with 0,085” semi-rigid cable. This level of retention is 10 times more than with standard SMP full detent interfaces. The actual force required to break apart male and female connectors when locked is extremely high and has been measured at 1500 N. This is the highest in the industry for this type of micro-miniature connector.
The SMP interface is an ideal choice when it comes to designing high-frequency, highly integrated microwave modules without compromising on the electrical performance. For the last 10 years, engineers have been implementing Radiall SMP in new generation Mil–/Aero systems, which are gradually replacing SMA and BMA.
Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...
Read more...Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Samtec unifies QSFP and VITA specifications 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
What do the QSFP-DD800 MSA and VITA 57 standards have in common? One focuses on defining the next-generation pluggable form factors while the other complements FPGA mezzanine applications. Samtec participates ...
Read more...Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...
Read more...IP67 USB Type C connectors 31 August 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type ...
Read more...Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies 29 July 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Microwave cable assemblies 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection ...