Interconnection



IP67 USB Type C connectors

31 August 2020

PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type C connectors are waterproof, rated to IP67 standard, and they work well in harsh environments.

Sure-Seal USB type C connectors are ideal for industrial applications such as factory automation, process controls, diagnostics and test instruments, mass transit and outdoor telecommunications.


Tel: +27 12 345 3619
Fax: 086 663 9847
Email: info@ipdelectronics.com
www: www.ipdelectronics.com
IPD Electronics


