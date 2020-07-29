IP67 USB Type C connectors

PEI-Genesis supplies composite USB type C 3.1 connectors and cable assemblies from Sure-Seal. These connectors are a reliable and cost-effective option that offer a robust connection. Sure-Seal USB type C connectors are waterproof, rated to IP67 standard, and they work well in harsh environments.
Sure-Seal USB type C connectors are ideal for industrial applications such as factory automation, process controls, diagnostics and test instruments, mass transit and outdoor telecommunications.
