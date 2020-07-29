IP67 USB Type C connectors

Further reading:

Connectors for automotive applications

31 August 2020, RS Components (SA) , Interconnection

...

Read more...

High-speed protocol product guide

31 August 2020, IPD Electronics , Technical Literature

...

Read more...

Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors

31 August 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey

31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Terminal assemblies and pins

31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Samtec unifies QSFP and VITA specifications

31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies

31 August 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Radiall enhances SMP range with robust locking mechanism

29 July 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies

29 July 2020, Hiconnex , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Microwave cable assemblies

29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection

...

Read more...

RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of marketsAs a value-add distributor for Amphenol high-speed connectors, PEI-Genesis can help you specify the right connector for your high-speed application. Represented locally by IPC Electronics, PEI-GenesisCommercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that diversThe journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animatedVero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanicalWhat do the QSFP-DD800 MSA and VITA 57 standards have in common? One focuses on defining the next-generation pluggable form factors while the other complements FPGA mezzanine applications. Samtec participatesParticularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovativeOffered with a limited number of receptacles and straight or right-angle plugs for standard cables, Radiall’s SMP-LOCK connectors can be easily customised to fit your preferred cable or to meet the needsParticularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovativeWithwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection