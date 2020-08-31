Connectors for automotive applications

RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets and applications.
The A Series is a complete, highly reliable and heavy duty range of sealed single- and multi-pin plastic and metal interconnection devices. Designed for any power or signal data applications that require a ruggedised sealed connector, the sealing system comprises a front and rear silicone multi-sealing perimeter to prevent environmental ingress. Meeting requirements for IP67 and IP6K9K systems for use in harsh environments such as automotive, the connectors are also expected to find use in many other industry sectors including transportation, commercial vehicle, agricultural and alternative energy.
Offering compatibility with Deutsch products, the series includes circular and rectangular connectors as well as hybrid devices that can combine power and signal in a single connector interface. The connectors offer from 1 up to 47 contacts per device and come with the ability to handle up to 100 A per contact.
The interconnection design for the series implements an integral latching or bayonet locking system for mechanical and electrical connection, including the use of high-quality copper alloy to ensure a high electrical reliability. The connector housings are manufactured from a highly durable thermoplastic material that also offers excellent UV resistance and dielectric/mechanical properties, as well as being environmentally RoHS compliant.
The A Series also offers ease of installation, IP rated devices, high vibration resistance and a wide selection of options. These include cable-to-cable connections, panel mounting and 180° straight and 90° right angle wire-to-board PCB connectors with or without flange for easy integration. Together with Amphenol’s Armor IPX enclosure boxes and headers, these devices offer a complete portfolio for applications that require direct PCB termination.
HMI for IoT development kit 29 July 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Design Automation
Optimised for HMI development in the IoT (Internet of Things), Renesas Electronics’ RX72N Envision Kit offers a highly sophisticated and integrated platform for developing applications that require a ...
Read more...Personality profile: Brian Andrew 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, News
With a father who is a civil engineer and an older brother who is a chemical engineer, you could say engineering was in the DNA of Brian Andrew.
Read more...Compact, easy-to-integrate contactors 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
RS Components is now stocking Eaton’s complete Moeller series of compact DILMT contactors. Easy to integrate in a variety of industrial machines and systems, the contactors enable space savings of up ...
Read more...Deep diving thanks to Souriau connectors 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Commercial diving is a critical profession for many industries, including construction, energy, maintenance and scientific research. It is a job that comes with many risks, so it is imperative that divers ...
Read more...Like Star Wars, Samtec moves on a journey 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
The journey never ends ... or maybe it does – maybe?!?! That thought definitely applies to Star Wars fans. Why? 21 February 2020 marked the launch date of Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...RS PRO queue management system 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Test & Measurement
The RS PRO SMART-Q queue management system is a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around safely and efficiently in ...
Read more...Samtec unifies QSFP and VITA specifications 31 August 2020, Spectrum Concepts
, Interconnection
What do the QSFP-DD800 MSA and VITA 57 standards have in common? One focuses on defining the next-generation pluggable form factors while the other complements FPGA mezzanine applications. Samtec participates ...
Read more...Antimicrobial medical cable assemblies 31 August 2020, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
Particularly aware of the contamination risks of a nosocomial infection, Axon Cable has incorporated the technology of silver ion micro-flux into interconnect solutions to develop Nosofree, an innovative ...