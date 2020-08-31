Categories

Connectors for automotive applications

31 August 2020 Interconnection

RS Components has launched the A Series of high-specification automotive connectors from Amphenol, one of the world’s leading makers of interconnection devices suitable for a huge diversity of markets and applications.

The A Series is a complete, highly reliable and heavy duty range of sealed single- and multi-pin plastic and metal interconnection devices. Designed for any power or signal data applications that require a ruggedised sealed connector, the sealing system comprises a front and rear silicone multi-sealing perimeter to prevent environmental ingress. Meeting requirements for IP67 and IP6K9K systems for use in harsh environments such as automotive, the connectors are also expected to find use in many other industry sectors including transportation, commercial vehicle, agricultural and alternative energy.

Offering compatibility with Deutsch products, the series includes circular and rectangular connectors as well as hybrid devices that can combine power and signal in a single connector interface. The connectors offer from 1 up to 47 contacts per device and come with the ability to handle up to 100 A per contact.

The interconnection design for the series implements an integral latching or bayonet locking system for mechanical and electrical connection, including the use of high-quality copper alloy to ensure a high electrical reliability. The connector housings are manufactured from a highly durable thermoplastic material that also offers excellent UV resistance and dielectric/mechanical properties, as well as being environmentally RoHS compliant.

The A Series also offers ease of installation, IP rated devices, high vibration resistance and a wide selection of options. These include cable-to-cable connections, panel mounting and 180° straight and 90° right angle wire-to-board PCB connectors with or without flange for easy integration. Together with Amphenol’s Armor IPX enclosure boxes and headers, these devices offer a complete portfolio for applications that require direct PCB termination.

