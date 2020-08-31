18 September 2020
The MC16-0222SM from Marki Microwave is a directional coupler with frequency DC to 22 GHz, coupling 16 dB, directivity 14 to 23 dB, insertion loss 1,2 to 3,5 dB, and operating temperature -55 to 100°C.
Further details on the MC16-0222SM are given below.
Product Details
• Part Number: MC16-0222SM.
• Manufacturer: Marki Microwave.
• Description: GaAs MMIC directional coupler from DC to 22 GHz.
Bluetooth wearable tags for social distancing 31 August 2020, RF Design
Nordic Semiconductor has announced that DigitalAlerts, an Eindhoven, Netherlands-based designer and manufacturer of smart digital warning systems, has selected Nordic's nRF51822 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth ...
Read more...RF variable attenuator 31 August 2020, RF Design
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
Read more...Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
Read more...PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
Coilcraft has released its latest mini air core inductors, the 1512SP /2712SP Series. Specifications include Q factors up to 100 at 150 MHz; a wide range of standard EIA inductance values from 2,5 to ...
Read more...Mini air core inductors 29 July 2020, RF Design
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...
Read more...Functional safety Ethernet PHY 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...
Read more...DC to 22 GHz gain block 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors' KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 31 August 2020, EBV Electrolink
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...