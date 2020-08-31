RF variable attenuator

18 September 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The 4205A-95.5 from API Technologies – Weinschel is a Programmable Attenuator that operates from 0,3 to 6000 MHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 95,75 dB with 0,25 dB steps, an insertion loss of less than 9 dB and a switching speed of 0,2 μs. The device can handle up to 23 dBm of CW and 28 dBm of pulsed input power. It requires an operating voltage from 3,3 to 16 V d.c. and consumes up to 25 mA of current.

The attenuator can be controlled using parallel (TTL compatible), I2C, SPI, UART, or USB interfaces. API Weinschel’s LabView-based USB Control Centre Software (AUCS) can also be used to control this series of digital attenuators. The AUCS software allows users to setup, control and perform tests and measurement over a standard USB 2.0 communication interface. It is available in a module that measures 66,0 x 63,5 x 13,8 mm with SMA-female connectors and is suitable for applications such as automated test equipment, MIMO, WiMAX, Wi-Fi, 2G/3G/4G, LTE/5G fading simulators, and engineering/production test lab environments.

Product details

• Part Number: 4205A-95.5.

• Manufacturer: API Technologies − Weinschel.

• Description: 95.75 dB programmable attenuator from 0.3 to 6000 MHz.

General parameters

• Type: Programmable, digital.

• Applications: Test equipment, 2G/3G/4G LTE/5G, WiMAX, WiFi.

• Frequency: 0,3 to 6000 MHz.

• Attenuation Range: 95,75 dB.

• Steps: 0,25 dB.

• Power: 0,631 W.

• IIP3: 50 dBm.

• Insertion Loss: 4,1 to 9 dB.

• Switching Time: 0,2 to 5 ms.

• Supply Voltage: 3,3 to 16 V d.c.

• Interface: TTL/Serial/Parallel, I2C, SPI, USB, UART.

• Current: 15 to 25 mA.

• Impedance: 50 Ohms.

• VSWR: 1,25:1 to 1,85:1.

• Package Type: Module with connectors.

• Connector: SMA, SMA – female.

• Operating Temperature: -20 to 85°C.

• Storage Temperature: -55 to 125°C.

• Grade: Commercial.

• RoHS: Yes.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





