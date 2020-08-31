Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Print this page printer friendly version

New GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers

18 September 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

MACOM Technology Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, recently announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) power amplifier product line, which it is branding as MACOM Pure Carbide. The company also announced the introduction of the first two new products in the product line, the MAPC-A1000 and the MAPC-A1100.

“This new product line significantly enhances the capability of our existing RF Power product portfolio,” said president and CEO, Stephen Daly. “Gallium nitride on silicon carbide is a compelling technology and we are excited to begin offering our customers both standard and custom MACOM Pure Carbide power amplifier solutions.”

The MAPC-A1000 is a high power GaN-on-SiC amplifier designed to operate between 30 MHz and 2,7 GHz and is housed in a surface mount plastic package. The easy-to-use general purpose amplifier integrates an input match which simplifies the customer’s design-in effort. The amplifier can deliver more than 25 W (44dBm) at greater than 50% efficiency from 500 MHz to 2,7 GHz when tested in a circuit designed for operation over 2,2 GHz simultaneous bandwidth.

The MAPC-A1100 is a high power GaN-on-SiC amplifier designed to operate up to 3,5 GHz. The device is capable of supporting both CW and pulsed operations with output power levels of at least 65 W (48,1 dBm) in an air cavity ceramic package.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...

Read more...
DACs with 1 or 2 channels
31 August 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP ...

Read more...
Microthermal liquid flow sensors
29 July 2020, Electrocomp , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The SLF3x liquid flow sensor series from Sensirion represents an advancement for microthermal liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s 20-year track record in low and lowest flow rate sensing with ...

Read more...
Time-of-flight proximity sensor and IR emitter two-in-one module
29 July 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The VL6180 is the latest product based on STMicroelectronics’ patented FlightSense technology. This is a ground-breaking technology allowing absolute distance to be measured independent of target reflectance. ...

Read more...
DC to 22 GHz gain block
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...

Read more...
Solid state RF power amplifier systems
31 August 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications:       AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical) This unit ...

Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3152 is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits three filter bands, each with 256 discrete tuning states ...

Read more...
Single- and dual-channel DACs
29 July 2020, Altron Arrow , Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP ...

Read more...
Solid state RF power amplifier systems
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications:       AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)    This ...

Read more...
Microwave cable assemblies
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave offers SMPM cable assemblies with 0,047” cable diameter (flexible, semi-rigid, semi-flexible) for various kinds of interconnection solutions such as high-speed testing, surface mount interconnection ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved