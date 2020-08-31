New GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers

MACOM Technology Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, recently announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide (GaN-on-SiC) power amplifier product line, which it is branding as MACOM Pure Carbide. The company also announced the introduction of the first two new products in the product line, the MAPC-A1000 and the MAPC-A1100.
“This new product line significantly enhances the capability of our existing RF Power product portfolio,” said president and CEO, Stephen Daly. “Gallium nitride on silicon carbide is a compelling technology and we are excited to begin offering our customers both standard and custom MACOM Pure Carbide power amplifier solutions.”
The MAPC-A1000 is a high power GaN-on-SiC amplifier designed to operate between 30 MHz and 2,7 GHz and is housed in a surface mount plastic package. The easy-to-use general purpose amplifier integrates an input match which simplifies the customer’s design-in effort. The amplifier can deliver more than 25 W (44dBm) at greater than 50% efficiency from 500 MHz to 2,7 GHz when tested in a circuit designed for operation over 2,2 GHz simultaneous bandwidth.
The MAPC-A1100 is a high power GaN-on-SiC amplifier designed to operate up to 3,5 GHz. The device is capable of supporting both CW and pulsed operations with output power levels of at least 65 W (48,1 dBm) in an air cavity ceramic package.
