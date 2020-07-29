Cosel expands microprocessor controlled power supplies offering

Cosel has announced the addition of a 3000 W AC/DC enclosed power supply for industrial and demanding semiconductors applications. Designed with advanced built-in digital microprocessor technology, the FETA3000BA includes active current sharing, making it simple to parallel up to 10 units for extra power or redundancy. For high efficiency, the FETA3000BA includes an active filter and uses a phase-shift, full-bridge topology offering an efficiency level of up to 93%. Addressing industrial applications and semiconductors equipment, the FETA3000BA complies with the SEMI F47 standard.

With an input voltage range of 170 to 264 V a.c., the FETA3000BA-48 delivers an output voltage of 48 V d.c., adjustable from 38,40 to 52,80 V d.c. using the built-in potentiometer, or 15,00 to 52,80 V d.c. when using the trimming function available at the rear connector. The nominal output current is 62 A and efficiency is up to 93% at 230 V a.c. input.

Operated utilising Cosel’s digital microprocessor technology, the FETA3000BA series integrates a very sophisticated voltage and current balance control. This simplifies the task of system integrators when connecting units in parallel or series. This technology makes it possible to connect up to 10 units in parallel, without adding any other external components. The advanced digital control also controls switching parameters to optimise efficiency, thus reducing energy consumption.

“Power supplies, which used to be a mass of analog technologies, have been going through major changes since the turn of the century. Once controlled by switching devices on and oﬀ in an analog circuit based on output voltage monitoring, they are now controlled digitally by microprocessors and software,” said Mr Todo, manager of the Unit Standard Design Department. “Cosel started to develop its own digital control technology at an early stage. By incorporating digital control technology into the analog circuitry, Cosel has achieved power supplies with higher level functions from which the FETA3000BA is fully benefiting”.

The FETA3000BA complies with the semiconductor standard SEMI F47, which requires that semiconductor processing equipment tolerates voltage sags on their AC power line.

To reduce audible noise, the FETA3000BA series is equipped with a thermo-regulated fan whose speed is automatically adjusted to optimise cooling for specific environments. Aimed at industrial environments, the FETA3000BA series can be operated within a temperature range of -10 to 70°C, 20 – 90 %RH (non condensing) and up to 3000 metres maximum altitude. Depending on the cooling and assembling method, a power derating may apply.

The FETA3000BA includes an input filter and complies with FCC Part 15-A, CISPR32-A, EN55032-A, VCCI-A. In cases where a higher conducted noise attenuation is required, Cosel recommends the NAC-20-472 filter.

The product is UL62368-1, C-UL (CSA62368-1), EN62368-1 safety approved. Designed for integrated industrial applications in 1U height, the FETA3000BA measures 102 x 41 x 340 mm (WxHxD) and weighs 2.3 kg maximum.

The FETA3000BA is suitable for a wide range of applications, including measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. They comply with the RoHS directive and are CE marked in accordance with the Low Voltage Directive.

For higher power requirements, CoseL offers two models of FETA7000, the FETA7000T with three-phase/three wires 170-264 V a.c. input and the FETA7000ST with three-phase/four wires 300-480 V a.c. input. Both models are available in two outputs versions, 48 V and 144 V, delivering up to 7488 W.

