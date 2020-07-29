Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Cosel expands microprocessor controlled power supplies offering

18 September 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Cosel has announced the addition of a 3000 W AC/DC enclosed power supply for industrial and demanding semiconductors applications. Designed with advanced built-in digital microprocessor technology, the FETA3000BA includes active current sharing, making it simple to parallel up to 10 units for extra power or redundancy. For high efficiency, the FETA3000BA includes an active filter and uses a phase-shift, full-bridge topology offering an efficiency level of up to 93%. Addressing industrial applications and semiconductors equipment, the FETA3000BA complies with the SEMI F47 standard.

With an input voltage range of 170 to 264 V a.c., the FETA3000BA-48 delivers an output voltage of 48 V d.c., adjustable from 38,40 to 52,80 V d.c. using the built-in potentiometer, or 15,00 to 52,80 V d.c. when using the trimming function available at the rear connector. The nominal output current is 62 A and efficiency is up to 93% at 230 V a.c. input.

Operated utilising Cosel’s digital microprocessor technology, the FETA3000BA series integrates a very sophisticated voltage and current balance control. This simplifies the task of system integrators when connecting units in parallel or series. This technology makes it possible to connect up to 10 units in parallel, without adding any other external components. The advanced digital control also controls switching parameters to optimise efficiency, thus reducing energy consumption.

“Power supplies, which used to be a mass of analog technologies, have been going through major changes since the turn of the century. Once controlled by switching devices on and oﬀ in an analog circuit based on output voltage monitoring, they are now controlled digitally by microprocessors and software,” said Mr Todo, manager of the Unit Standard Design Department. “Cosel started to develop its own digital control technology at an early stage. By incorporating digital control technology into the analog circuitry, Cosel has achieved power supplies with higher level functions from which the FETA3000BA is fully benefiting”.

The FETA3000BA complies with the semiconductor standard SEMI F47, which requires that semiconductor processing equipment tolerates voltage sags on their AC power line.

To reduce audible noise, the FETA3000BA series is equipped with a thermo-regulated fan whose speed is automatically adjusted to optimise cooling for specific environments. Aimed at industrial environments, the FETA3000BA series can be operated within a temperature range of -10 to 70°C, 20 – 90 %RH (non condensing) and up to 3000 metres maximum altitude. Depending on the cooling and assembling method, a power derating may apply.

The FETA3000BA includes an input filter and complies with FCC Part 15-A, CISPR32-A, EN55032-A, VCCI-A. In cases where a higher conducted noise attenuation is required, Cosel recommends the NAC-20-472 filter.

The product is UL62368-1, C-UL (CSA62368-1), EN62368-1 safety approved. Designed for integrated industrial applications in 1U height, the FETA3000BA measures 102 x  41 x 340 mm (WxHxD) and weighs 2.3 kg maximum.

The FETA3000BA is suitable for a wide range of applications, including measurement and analysis equipment, machine tools and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. They comply with the RoHS directive and are CE marked in accordance with the Low Voltage Directive.

For higher power requirements, CoseL offers two models of FETA7000, the FETA7000T with three-phase/three wires 170-264 V a.c. input and the FETA7000ST with three-phase/four wires 300-480 V a.c. input. Both models are available in two outputs versions, 48 V and 144 V, delivering up to 7488 W.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery
29 July 2020, NuVision Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications. When ...

Read more...
LED dimming signal interface controller
29 July 2020 , Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty ...

Read more...
USB Type-C charging controllers
29 July 2020, Avnet Silica , Power Electronics / Power Management
Designers can overcome the challenges of implementing USB-C Power Delivery (PD) with the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and the MAX77962 28 W buck-boost charger from Maxim Integrated Products. As portable ...

Read more...
Company profile: Vepac Electronics
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , News
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK. Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by ...

Read more...
All-in-one DC UPS units
29 July 2020, Current Automation , Power Electronics / Power Management
Thanks to the range of all-in-one DC UPS units from ADEL System, it is possible to optimise power management for many applications. The available power is automatically allocated between load and battery; ...

Read more...
Power supplies for flicker-free LED driving
31 August 2020, Current Automation , Power Electronics / Power Management
A feature of Mean Well’s new LDC-35/80 family of LED drivers is the stabilisation of the output power. The specified operating mode ensures the constancy of the output power when the source operates within ...

Read more...
Healthcare, industrial and ITE power supplies
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...

Read more...
Terminal assemblies and pins
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...

Read more...
Variety of photoelectric sensors
31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics , Opto-Electronics
The Tri-Tronics Mini-Eye photoelectric sensors are designed to be low in cost and high in value. The sensors are waterproof and are enclosed in a high-impact plastic housing. Thru-Beam models utilise ...

Read more...
Flicker-free LED driver with 3-in-1 dimming
29 July 2020, Current Automation , Power Electronics / Power Management
A feature of Mean Well’s new LDC-35/80 family of LED drivers is the stabilisation of the output power. The specified operating mode ensures the constancy of the output power when the source operates within ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved