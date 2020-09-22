Quectel unveils SA800U-WF premium smart module to enable computing and multimedia applications on Android OS devices
22 September 2020
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless solutions has launched its SA800U-WF premium smart module which features a built-in Android 9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The new module features a high performance, low power 64-bit Octa-core applications processor and a variety of multimedia functions, plus built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications that require powerful computing capability, multimedia functions and high data throughput.
The premium smart module’s high performance computing power makes it suitable for a wide range of processing-intensive applications including video enabled inventory management, videoconferencing, remote learning and remote video diagnostics. In addition, the multimedia capabilities coupled with the computing power mean the module is able to cope with the demands of emerging applications such as robotics, augmented reality, unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAV) and rich gaming.
The SA800U-WF supports up to four cameras, offers two USB 3.1 interfaces and enables 4K video recording and playback at 60 frames per second and 2 LCD up to 4K resolution. The smart module’s rich media capabilities and high resolution imaging ability means it is even applicable to 3D scanning of objects. A full set of interfaces, including touch panel, PCIe, UART, USB I2C, SPI and others, extends the suitability of the module to a wide range of use cases which need high computing performance and powerful multimedia functions including videoconferencing systems, live streaming devices, AI-enabled robots, smart homes, augmented and virtual reality systems, premium cash registers , 3D scanners, smart home gateways, and vending machines, to name just some of the potential applications.
