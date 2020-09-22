BC200 Boxed Rugged Industrial Configurable PC

• Based on proven 3U CompactPCI.Serial technologies
• The system is user configurable for unlimited solutions supporting:
• 4HP/8HP Processor boards configured with I/O side cards
• 4HP/8HP Peripheral I/O boards
• 4HP/8HP Mezzanine carrier boards
• Wireless communication options WiFi, Bluetooth, WWAN and GNSS
• M.2, NVME SSD Mass Storage
• 160W PSU, 6 to 36VDC with vehicle ignition function
EKF presents the BC200, a user configurable industrial PC. The rugged box is based on the CompactPCI® Serial standard, and accommodates the CPU card and one peripheral card, from a broad portfolio at the user’s choice boards and modules.
Several antenna connectors are available for WWAN / WLAN / BT / GNSS wireless support. The BC200 can be operated from 6 VDC to 36 VDC, suitable e.g. for motor vehicle battery (M12-L power connector).
Adapters are provided for alternate 1U 19-inch rack mounting. Dimensions: 256mm (W) x 312mm (D) x 44mm (H), metal-case.
