BC200 Boxed Rugged Industrial Configurable PC

Further reading:

Data recorder qualified for aerospace

31 August 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

PCIe board for wireless applications

29 July 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

Configured computing systems and individual elements

29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

Pentek accelerates real-time recording

29 July 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

FPGA development suite for Pentek recorders

30 June 2020, Rugged Interconnect Technologies , Programmable Logic

...

Read more...

Backplanes for various computing architectures

30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

PCIe Gen 4 switches

30 June 2020, Avnet Silica , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

Solid-state drive based on QLC technology

29 April 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

Expansion boards for Cherry Blossom

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

Developer kit for AI edge devices

29 May 2020, Altron Arrow , Computer/Embedded Technology

...

Read more...

The Galleon G1 microRecorder is a powerful gigabit and 10Gb Ethernet recorder in an extremely small enclosure. It is designed to meet the most severe environmental conditions without compromising on functionalityPentek introduced an addition to the Quartz RFSoC architecture family, the Model 7050, an eight-channel A/D and D/A converter, PCIe double-wide board based on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC. The ModelVerotec has a selection of configured systems plus individual elements such as backplanes, power supplies and cooling products, which are compliant with the PICMG/VITA specifications, and supported byPentek has introduced a new addition to the Talon series of recorders, the Model RTR 2757 4U 19-inch rackmount recorder. This new recorder complements Pentek’s Quartz RFSoC products that stream digitisedPentek’s ArchiTek FPGA Development Suite is a new product for adding custom IP to select Pentek Talon recording systems. ArchiTek is a comprehensive development environment that enables engineers to addVerotec designs, supplies and integrates bus-based products and systems. Its extensive standard range consists of open-architecture backplanes and extender boards for VME, VME64x, VXI, VPX, VXS, CompactPCI,To support cloud, data centre and hyperscale computing that facilitates advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Microchip Technology released to production its SwitchtecMicron Technology announced new Micron 5210 ION enterprise SATA SSD capacity and features, solidifying its leadership in QLC (quad-level cell) technology volume production. The world’s first QLC solid-stateAltron Arrow’s locally developed Cherry Blossom development board has been put through its paces in various companies that are innovating through technology and user testimonials suggest that it has theThe NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX developer kit includes a power-efficient, compact Jetson Xavier NX module for AI edge devices. It benefits from new cloud-native support and accelerates the NVIDIA software