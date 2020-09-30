Atlanta Micro’s AM3129 is a miniature voltage-tuneable notch filter bank covering the 1,0 to 6,0 GHz frequency range in a 4 mm QFN package. Six notch filters and two bypass paths with SP8T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM). Separate tuning voltages provide precise control of centre frequency and notch bandwidth.

The Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna from Taoglas is a low-profile, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in transportation and remote monitoring applications. It provides high efficiencySkyworks has introduced the SKY59272-707LF, a single-pole, single-throw (4xSPST) switch designed for antenna tuning applications that require ultra-low off-capacitance and low on-resistance. This deviceRF electromechanical switches are a key active device in many signal chains, including time-domain duplex communications and pulsed radar applications. Such switches can be as simple as a 3-port toggleThe Taoglas DXP.01.A is a diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2. This advanced compact SAW diplexer is for use in any navigation system application using the GPS/GALILEO L1, GLONASS L2 and BeiDou B2 bands. TheQuectel Wireless solutions has launched its SA800U-WF premium smart module which features a built-in Android 9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The new module features a high performance, low power 64-bitThe MC16-0222SM from Marki Microwave is a directional coupler with frequency DC to 22 GHz, coupling 16 dB, directivity 14 to 23 dB, insertion loss 1,2 to 3,5 dB, and operating temperatureNordic Semiconductor has announced that DigitalAlerts, an Eindhoven, Netherlands-based designer and manufacturer of smart digital warning systems, has selected Nordic’s nRF51822 Bluetooth Low Energy (BluetoothThe 4205A-95.5 from API Technologies – Weinschel is a Programmable Attenuator that operates from 0,3 to 6000 MHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 95,75 dB with 0,25 dB steps, an insertion loss ofMACOM Technology Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, recently announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbideThe AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete