Manufacturing and supply chain digital transformation summit
30 September 2020
ABI Research will be hosting an online summit from 20-22 October featuring experts from within its own ranks, as well as from a number of leading companies in the industry.
The main webinar track will feature topics such as:
• Industry 4.0 & Digital Supply Chain State of the Union.
• Making Cars in 2030.
• Data, Analytics, and AI at the Edge Enabling Decision Making.
• Future Manufacturing Processes (Additive, Subtractive, Generative).
• 5G, Wi-Fi, and RTLS for Manufacturing and Industry 4.0.
• Industrial Software Applications: From Simulation to ALM, PLM, SLM.
• The Post-COVID-19 Supply Chain.
• Breaking into the Industrial Market for Technology Companies.
• IoT in Manufacturing.
• From First to Last Mile: The Automation of Material Handling in a Post-Covid World.
For more information visit https://summit.abiresearch.com/summit/manufacturing/
