Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

SPST RF switch for high-performance aperture tuning

30 September 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Skyworks has introduced the SKY59272-707LF, a single-pole, single-throw (4xSPST) switch designed for antenna tuning applications that require ultra-low off-capacitance and low on-resistance. This device offers excellent performance and ultra-high linearity for smartphone applications operating in the 5G, LTE or GSM band space, where high-performance aperture tuning is required.

In addition, an integrated MIPI logic controller and 4xSPST topology provides the flexibility to tune multiple bands on a single antenna, which is optimal for carrier aggregation and dual connectivity. The SKY59272-707LF builds on Skyworks’ portfolio of innovative products for 5G applications.

For more information contact Jody Botha, Hi-Q Electronics, +27 11 894 8083, jody@hi-q.co.za, www.hi-q.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 595 1307
Fax: +27 21 595 3820
Email: sales@hi-q.co.za
www: www.hi-q.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Hi-Q Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Voltage tuneable notch filter bank
30 September 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro’s AM3129 is a miniature voltage-tuneable notch filter bank covering the 1,0 to 6,0 GHz frequency range in a 4 mm QFN package. Six notch filters and two bypass paths with SP8T switches on ...

Read more...
Permanent mounting MIMO antenna for Wi-Fi
30 September 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna from Taoglas is a low-profile, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in transportation and remote monitoring applications. It provides high efficiency ...

Read more...
Applications for RF electromechanical relay switches
30 September 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RF electromechanical switches are a key active device in many signal chains, including time-domain duplex communications and pulsed radar applications. Such switches can be as simple as a 3-port toggle ...

Read more...
Diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas DXP.01.A is a diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2. This advanced compact SAW diplexer is for use in any navigation system application using the GPS/GALILEO L1, GLONASS L2 and BeiDou B2 bands. The ...

Read more...
Quectel unveils SA800U-WF premium smart module to enable computing and multimedia applications on Android OS devices
31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless solutions has launched its SA800U-WF premium smart module which features a built-in Android 9.0 or 10.0 operating system (OS). The new module features a high performance, low power 64-bit ...

Read more...
Directional coupler
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC16-0222SM from Marki Microwave is a directional coupler with frequency DC to 22 GHz, coupling 16&nbspdB, directivity 14 to 23&nbspdB, insertion loss 1,2 to 3,5&nbspdB, and operating temperature ...

Read more...
Bluetooth wearable tags for social distancing
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor has announced that DigitalAlerts, an Eindhoven, Netherlands-based designer and manufacturer of smart digital warning systems, has selected Nordic’s nRF51822 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth ...

Read more...
RF variable attenuator
31 August 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 4205A-95.5 from API Technologies – Weinschel is a Programmable Attenuator that operates from 0,3 to 6000 MHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 95,75 dB with 0,25 dB steps, an insertion loss of ...

Read more...
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz
29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...

Read more...
PIN diode SPST switch
29 July 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved