SPST RF switch for high-performance aperture tuning

Skyworks has introduced the SKY59272-707LF, a single-pole, single-throw (4xSPST) switch designed for antenna tuning applications that require ultra-low off-capacitance and low on-resistance. This device offers excellent performance and ultra-high linearity for smartphone applications operating in the 5G, LTE or GSM band space, where high-performance aperture tuning is required.
In addition, an integrated MIPI logic controller and 4xSPST topology provides the flexibility to tune multiple bands on a single antenna, which is optimal for carrier aggregation and dual connectivity. The SKY59272-707LF builds on Skyworks’ portfolio of innovative products for 5G applications.
Voltage tuneable notch filter bank 30 September 2020, RFiber Solutions
Atlanta Micro's AM3129 is a miniature voltage-tuneable notch filter bank covering the 1,0 to 6,0 GHz frequency range in a 4 mm QFN package. Six notch filters and two bypass paths with SP8T switches on
Permanent mounting MIMO antenna for Wi-Fi 30 September 2020, RF Design
The Ultima MA530 MIMO antenna from Taoglas is a low-profile, heavy-duty, fully IP67 waterproof external M2M antenna for use in transportation and remote monitoring applications. It provides high efficiency
Applications for RF electromechanical relay switches 30 September 2020, RF Design
RF electromechanical switches are a key active device in many signal chains, including time-domain duplex communications and pulsed radar applications. Such switches can be as simple as a 3-port toggle
Diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2 31 August 2020, RF Design
The Taoglas DXP.01.A is a diplexer for GNSS L1 and L2. This advanced compact SAW diplexer is for use in any navigation system application using the GPS/GALILEO L1, GLONASS L2 and BeiDou B2 bands. The
Directional coupler 31 August 2020, RF Design
The MC16-0222SM from Marki Microwave is a directional coupler with frequency DC to 22 GHz, coupling 16 dB, directivity 14 to 23 dB, insertion loss 1,2 to 3,5 dB, and operating temperature
Bluetooth wearable tags for social distancing 31 August 2020, RF Design
Nordic Semiconductor has announced that DigitalAlerts, an Eindhoven, Netherlands-based designer and manufacturer of smart digital warning systems, has selected Nordic's nRF51822 Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth
RF variable attenuator 31 August 2020, RF Design
The 4205A-95.5 from API Technologies – Weinschel is a Programmable Attenuator that operates from 0,3 to 6000 MHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 95,75 dB with 0,25 dB steps, an insertion loss of
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete
PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation