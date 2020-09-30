High-voltage analog multiplexers

Diodes Incorporated announces the PS508 and PS509 analog multiplexers that are capable of switching signal voltages of up to 36 V in an industrial environment. The high voltage capability of the devices will support industrial IoT (IIoT) applications using multiple sensors, including factory automation and process control, battery monitoring systems, and test and measurement equipment.
The PS508 and PS509 provide single-ended or differential configurations. A single PS509 offers differential 4:1 or dual 4:1 signal-end channels. The PS508 offers an 8:1 ratio for single-ended switching. Address lines are used to select the input/output combination, while an Enable pin disables all switches when low.
A low charge injection of 0,9 pC, coupled with low input and output capacitances (30 pF or lower), ensure there is low distortion on the signals being switched. This is important for industrial applications where a small change in the sensor signal can impact overall system functionality.
The multiplexers operate over the industrial temperature range of -40°C to +125°C from a dual supply voltage between ±5 V and ±18 V or a single supply voltage between 10 V and 36 V. The supply current for both devices is only 135 μA, making them suitable for portable applications.
A key parameter of the analog multiplexers is their low on-resistance of 125 Ω, when the supply voltage is ±15 V. Besides the low on-resistance, the low leakage current and low charge injection will help to prevent signal loss and degradation, reduce the error on output signals, and improve the signal quality for backend ADC analysis.
The devices also feature fast break-before-make switching times of 75 ns (30 ns minimum), with a transition time of 171 ns (310 ns maximum). This reduces the propagation time from input to output, supporting real-time applications. The switches also offer low leakage current, allowing them to be used in applications where they are interfacing to high impedance sources.
The PS508 and PS509 analog multiplexers are available in 16-pin TSSOP(L), QSOP(Q) and SOIC(W) packages.
Low inductance SiC power module gate driver kit 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The transformation to electrify transportation – from trains, trams and trolleys to buses, automobiles and EV chargers – continues at a rapid pace, as countries shift toward improved modes of transit ...
Read more...New GaN-on-SiC power amplifiers 31 August 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
MACOM Technology Solutions, a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, recently announced at the virtual International Microwave Symposium the introduction of its new gallium nitride on silicon carbide ...
Read more...DACs with 1 or 2 channels 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The MCP47CXBXX/MCP48CXBXX are single- and dual-channel 8-bit, 10-bit and 12-bit buffered voltage output digital-to-analog converters (DAC), with volatile or MTP memory and an I2C/SPI interface. The MTP ...
Read more...Generating very low voltages with standard regulators 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management Question: What is a good solution for generating a tiny DC supply voltage of a few hundred millivolts? Answer:
All that is needed is a clean additional positive voltage to hook up to the feedback ...
Read more...High accuracy inclinometer with machine learning core 30 September 2020, Avnet Silica
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The IIS2ICLX from STMicroelectronics is a high accuracy, low power, 2-axis digital inclinometer for use in applications such as industrial automation and structural health monitoring.
It features a ...
Read more...Smoke detection matters 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Editor's Choice, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Smoke detection regulations are critically important when the value proposition is as basic as human life itself.
Read more...Temperature-compensated quartz crystal oscillators 30 September 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
With it’s compact, power-saving and highly precise specifications, Jauch’s new TCXO JT21S is particularly suitable for use in wireless applications and ensures a stable frequency across all RF standards ...
Read more...New compact internal PCB antenna 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The IoTa 868 915 MHz PCB antenna is a compact solution for internal mounting into LoRA, LPWAN and other licence-exempt band devices.
Measuring just 80x10 mm, the IoTa 868 916 MHz antenna is ground ...
Read more...Microthermal liquid flow sensors 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The SLF3x liquid flow sensor series from Sensirion represents an advancement for microthermal liquid flow sensors. By combining Sensirion’s 20-year track record in low and lowest flow rate sensing with ...