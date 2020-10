High-voltage analog multiplexers

Diodes Incorporated announces the PS508 and PS509 analog multiplexers that are capable of switching signal voltages of up to 36 V in an industrial environment. The high voltage capability of the devices will support industrial IoT (IIoT) applications using multiple sensors, including factory automation and process control, battery monitoring systems, and test and measurement equipment.

The PS508 and PS509 provide single-ended or differential configurations. A single PS509 offers differential 4:1 or dual 4:1 signal-end channels. The PS508 offers an 8:1 ratio for single-ended switching. Address lines are used to select the input/output combination, while an Enable pin disables all switches when low.

A low charge injection of 0,9 pC, coupled with low input and output capacitances (30 pF or lower), ensure there is low distortion on the signals being switched. This is important for industrial applications where a small change in the sensor signal can impact overall system functionality.

The multiplexers operate over the industrial temperature range of -40°C to +125°C from a dual supply voltage between ±5 V and ±18 V or a single supply voltage between 10 V and 36 V. The supply current for both devices is only 135 μA, making them suitable for portable applications.

A key parameter of the analog multiplexers is their low on-resistance of 125 Ω, when the supply voltage is ±15 V. Besides the low on-resistance, the low leakage current and low charge injection will help to prevent signal loss and degradation, reduce the error on output signals, and improve the signal quality for backend ADC analysis.

The devices also feature fast break-before-make switching times of 75 ns (30 ns minimum), with a transition time of 171 ns (310 ns maximum). This reduces the propagation time from input to output, supporting real-time applications. The switches also offer low leakage current, allowing them to be used in applications where they are interfacing to high impedance sources.

The PS508 and PS509 analog multiplexers are available in 16-pin TSSOP(L), QSOP(Q) and SOIC(W) packages.

