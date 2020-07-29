DC-DC converters certified for railway radio

In addition to the existing certificates for the compliance of EMC characteristics according to EN 50121-3-2, MTM Power can now also prove compliance with the technical regulation EMV 06 – verification of the radio compatibility of rail vehicles with railway radio communication services – through certificates from an accredited laboratory.
Interference-free railway radio communication services are one of the basic requirements for safe and reliable railway transportation. The technical regulation EMV 06 describes the requirements for the radio compatibility of rail vehicles and the used systems and components. The aim here is to allow only vehicles, systems and components for use in railway transportation, in which electromagnetic interference can be nearly eliminated within the railway radio services.
Therefore, MTM Power has examined a representative selection of DC-DC converters for railway applications carried out by an independent, accredited laboratory with regard to the requirements of the EMV 06 regulation. All tested devices remain well below the critical values of the highest protection class S0 and thus can be used without restrictions.
1 kW programmable DC power supplies 30 September 2020, Accutronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda announced the introduction of the G1kW and GH1kW series of 1U high programmable DC power supplies. These new products further expand the GENESYS+ series, offering up to 1000 W output power ...
Read more...Electrolube helps smart homes become even smarter 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Internet of Things (IoT) is a platform enabling embedded devices connected to the Internet to collect and exchange data with each other. Devices can begin to interact and work with each other, even ...
Read more...Protective lacquer for electronic circuitry 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
APL Acrylic Protective Lacquer is a flexible, fast-drying acrylic conformal coating used for the protection of electronic circuitry. It has been formulated for professional use only and meets the requirements ...
Read more...Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery 29 July 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications.
When ...
Read more...LED dimming signal interface controller 29 July 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty ...
Read more...USB Type-C charging controllers 29 July 2020, Avnet Silica
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Designers can overcome the challenges of implementing USB-C Power Delivery (PD) with the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and the MAX77962 28 W buck-boost charger from Maxim Integrated Products.
As portable ...
Read more...Company profile: Vepac Electronics 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, News
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.
Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by ...
Read more...Generating very low voltages with standard regulators 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management Question: What is a good solution for generating a tiny DC supply voltage of a few hundred millivolts? Answer:
All that is needed is a clean additional positive voltage to hook up to the feedback ...
Read more...Range of DIN rail enclosures 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths. They are optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics industries ...