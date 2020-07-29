DC-DC converters certified for railway radio

30 September 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

In addition to the existing certificates for the compliance of EMC characteristics according to EN 50121-3-2, MTM Power can now also prove compliance with the technical regulation EMV 06 – verification of the radio compatibility of rail vehicles with railway radio communication services – through certificates from an accredited laboratory.

Interference-free railway radio communication services are one of the basic requirements for safe and reliable railway transportation. The technical regulation EMV 06 describes the requirements for the radio compatibility of rail vehicles and the used systems and components. The aim here is to allow only vehicles, systems and components for use in railway transportation, in which electromagnetic interference can be nearly eliminated within the railway radio services.

Therefore, MTM Power has examined a representative selection of DC-DC converters for railway applications carried out by an independent, accredited laboratory with regard to the requirements of the EMV 06 regulation. All tested devices remain well below the critical values of the highest protection class S0 and thus can be used without restrictions.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





