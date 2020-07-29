Rugged three-phase AC filter capacitors

TDK introduced two new series of EPCOS power capacitors for AC filtering in three-phase delta connection applications. The B32375* series is designed for the low to medium power range and covers a capacitance spectrum from 3 x 5 µF to 3 x 50 µF with rated voltages from 250 VRMS to 600 VRMS. The can diameters are 50 mm or 63,5 mm and the heights vary between 128 mm and 275 mm depending on capacity and voltage. These capacitors have faston terminals for easy installation.
The B32376* series is designed for high power with a capacitance range from 3 x 10 µF to 3 x 400 µF with rated voltages from 250 VRMS to 1000 VRMS. The can diameters are 116 mm or 136 mm and the heights are between 200 mm and 275 mm. These capacitors have M10 screw terminals for safety installation. The capacitors in this series are also available in versions with a vibration resistance of 20 G.
A key feature of the new capacitors compared with predecessor types is an improved safety device in accordance with IEC-61071, which eliminates the need for soldering. This results in a long service life of up to 100 000 hours at a continuous hot-spot operating temperature of 85°C and 200 000 hours at 70°C.
The main areas of application are input and output filters of high-performance converters, for example in traction applications or in the field of renewable energy.
