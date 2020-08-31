IPC teams up with PSMA on standards and more

16 October 2020 News

IPC and the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) pledging to build a strong complementary relationship between the two entities with a focus on standards development, education and training.

“The technical interest areas, expertise and goals of PSMA and IPC are closely aligned, making collaboration a clear path,” said Tracy Riggan, senior director, IPC business development. “One example is the IPC standard, IPC-7092: Design and Assembly Process Implementation for Embedded Components, which contributes to PSMA member needs for integration of power supplies. In turn, PSMA brings input to enhance and increase the knowledge base for IPC standards.”

“PSMA and IPC have informally collaborated for many years with many overlapping areas of interest and it is great to have some strategic direction to strengthen links and increase collaboration levels to our mutual benefit,” shared Mike Hayes, PSMA board chairman. “We are both non-profit entities with similar but complementary missions. All electronic devices need a power source, all power sources involve electronic device/module manufacture. Both organisations have an interest in developing standardised and interoperable technology platforms for high growth application areas such as Industry 4.0, smart mobility and IoT, along with long established applications, and this is a great way to work together and address these opportunities and challenges.”

IPC and PSMA will continue to collaborate on education and training between organisations, with PSMA sharing key technical insights in a session at IPC APEX EXPO 2021 and IPC participating in APEC, a conference hosted by PSMA and IEEE.





