IPC teams up with PSMA on standards and more
16 October 2020
News
IPC and the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) pledging to build a strong complementary relationship between the two entities with a focus on standards development, education and training.
“The technical interest areas, expertise and goals of PSMA and IPC are closely aligned, making collaboration a clear path,” said Tracy Riggan, senior director, IPC business development. “One example is the IPC standard, IPC-7092: Design and Assembly Process Implementation for Embedded Components, which contributes to PSMA member needs for integration of power supplies. In turn, PSMA brings input to enhance and increase the knowledge base for IPC standards.”
“PSMA and IPC have informally collaborated for many years with many overlapping areas of interest and it is great to have some strategic direction to strengthen links and increase collaboration levels to our mutual benefit,” shared Mike Hayes, PSMA board chairman. “We are both non-profit entities with similar but complementary missions. All electronic devices need a power source, all power sources involve electronic device/module manufacture. Both organisations have an interest in developing standardised and interoperable technology platforms for high growth application areas such as Industry 4.0, smart mobility and IoT, along with long established applications, and this is a great way to work together and address these opportunities and challenges.”
IPC and PSMA will continue to collaborate on education and training between organisations, with PSMA sharing key technical insights in a session at IPC APEX EXPO 2021 and IPC participating in APEC, a conference hosted by PSMA and IEEE.
Further reading:
Coalition calls on European Commission to postpone SCIP deadline
30 September 2020
, News
A coalition of 40 industry organisations has written a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for decisive action to solve implementation issues within the EU Waste Framework ...
Read more...
Follow this engineering journey of a 3D-printed boat
30 September 2020, RS Components (SA)
, News
RS Components is releasing a 10-episode documentary series – titled SeaQuest – featuring members of its DesignSpark engineering community who embarked on a first-of-its-kind challenge to design, test ...
Read more...
Mouser revamps technical resource centre
30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
Mouser Electronics has redesigned its Technical Resource Centre, which contains the global distributor’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and Methods technology and solutions ...
Read more...
Battery Technologies Conference goes virtual
30 September 2020
, News
Vukani Communications is back again with the 6th edition of the Battery Technologies Conference, and this time around the gathering is virtual. Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to:
...
Read more...
A journey into the automation unknown
31 August 2020
, News
From small-town specialised machine builder to global technology company, Jendamark Automation’s business journey has been characterised by calculated leaps into the unknown. And, as South African manufacturers ...
Read more...
Resources for home and building automation
31 August 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
Mouser Electronics is expanding its comprehensive range of building automation solutions from Silicon Labs, TE Connectivity (TE), and Littelfuse for the rapidly growing smart home and building automation ...
Read more...
From the editor's desk: Enough of 2020 already
31 August 2020, Technews Publishing
, News
Forgive me, but I don’t think I’m alone in being a bit all over the place mentally at the moment. So far, two of my colleagues have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 and have fortunately recovered. ...
Read more...
Tribute to Paul Soteriou
31 August 2020
, News
Paul Soteriou, a man always willing to share what he had with a smile and with a deep-found love for South Africa, passed away earlier this year.
Read more...
Personality profile: Brian Andrew
31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, News
With a father who is a civil engineer and an older brother who is a chemical engineer, you could say engineering was in the DNA of Brian Andrew.
Read more...
SA company scores in major international renewable energy project
31 August 2020, ETION Create
, News
South African-based Etion Create has been selected as one of the preferred suppliers in the Sofia offshore wind farm project in the United Kingdom, one of the largest in the world. Etion Create, an original ...
Read more...