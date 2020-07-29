1 kW programmable DC power supplies

16 October 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

TDK-Lambda announced the introduction of the G1kW and GH1kW series of 1U high programmable DC power supplies. These new products further expand the GENESYS+ series, offering up to 1000 W output power in a choice of full- or half-rack package sizes. The GENESYS+ series is ideally suited for bench-top or rack-mount equipment in a wide variety of OEM, industrial and laboratory applications.

Ten models are available rated at 0 V to 10 V, 20 V, 30 V, 40 V, 60 V, 80 V, 100 V, 150 V, 300 V and 600 V, with output currents of 0-1,7 A to 0-100 A. All models transition seamlessly between constant voltage and constant current operation and also have constant power limit mode. Multiple power supplies can be connected in parallel with an advanced patented master/slave system that provides dynamic load response and ripple and noise characteristics comparable with that of a single power supply. The input voltage range is 85 to 265 V a.c., facilitating global use.

The half-rack GH1kW measures 214 mm wide and the full-rack G1kW 483 mm. Using the GH/RM option kit, two GH units can be mounted side by side in a standard 19-inch rack. The 1 kW GENESYS+ units weigh less than 3,5 kg (half-rack) and 5 kg (full-rack) for easy movement or installation. Where user access is not required or needs to be restricted, a blank front panel option (with no metering or control functions) is available. Snap-on dust filters can also be added to restrict airborne contamination.

Programming is consistent across the entire 1 kW to 15 kW GENESYS+ series by either front panel controls, remotely via LAN (LXI 1.5), USB 2.0 and RS-232/485 communications, or by using the isolated analog control and monitoring (0-5 V, 0- 10 V), which are provided as standard. Optional interfaces include a choice of GPIB (IEEE488.2) and the Anybus CompactCom interface platform for EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP and other interface options as they are released. Software drivers, a waveform creator and a virtual front panel GUI are provided in the software package.

Safety features are standard in all GENESYS+ power supplies, providing safe/auto restart, last setting memory and built-in protection functions.

For more information contact Tobie Muller, Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728

