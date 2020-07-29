Bidirectional DC power supply for lab testing

19 October 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new IT-M3400 bidirectional DC power supply from ITECH integrates the features of a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative load. It inherits the advantages of high power density and modular architecture design of the company’s M series, and can meet customers’ test requirements for different current and power levels.

Thanks to the independent multi-channel design, users can configure each channel according to the quantity and specifications of the device under test. At the same time, it has high precision output and measurement, and incorporates safety designs for testing, suitable for multiple test fields such as power modules, intelligent industrial equipment, automotive electronics, and charging and discharging tests of various small capacity batteries.

The IT-M3400 series has a built-in battery test and battery simulation feature, making it ideal for testing systems that use and charge batteries. It is available in 200-800 Watt units and up to 16 units can be paralleled to increase the power to the desired power level.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 82 570 0382, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





