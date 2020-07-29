Bidirectional DC power supply for lab testing

19 October 2020
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new IT-M3400 bidirectional DC power supply from ITECH integrates the features of a bidirectional power supply and a regenerative load. It inherits the advantages of high power density and modular architecture design of the company’s M series, and can meet customers’ test requirements for different current and power levels.
Thanks to the independent multi-channel design, users can configure each channel according to the quantity and specifications of the device under test. At the same time, it has high precision output and measurement, and incorporates safety designs for testing, suitable for multiple test fields such as power modules, intelligent industrial equipment, automotive electronics, and charging and discharging tests of various small capacity batteries.
The IT-M3400 series has a built-in battery test and battery simulation feature, making it ideal for testing systems that use and charge batteries. It is available in 200-800 Watt units and up to 16 units can be paralleled to increase the power to the desired power level.
Maintaining backup battery systems for maximum usage and reliability 30 September 2020, Comtest
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Standby battery backup systems play a critical role in keeping essential operations functional in the event of a utility outage. Facilities like data centres, hospitals, airports, utilities, oil and gas ...
Read more...Double the power output from new Tadiran battery 30 September 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Tadiran has developed the latest in its PulsesPlus HLC battery range, doubling the power output of its previous offering. Recently the company launched the C-type HLC which represented a huge improvement ...
Read more...Global analysis of the solid-state battery market 30 September 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market has driven the development, manufacture and sales of batteries, especially lithium-ion batteries. In the meantime, market research firm IDTechEx has identified ...
Read more...Solar lithium storage system 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The US2000 Plus is a latest-generation lithium storage unit. Combining enhanced safety with a long service life – even when at low levels of charge on a regular basis – it meets the demanding requirements ...
Read more...Cost optimised power supplies 30 September 2020, Current Automation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The Dimension CP-Series from PULS are cost optimised power supplies without compromising quality, reliability and performance. The most noteworthy features of the CP10.241–R1/-R2 units are their high ...
Read more...1 kW programmable DC power supplies 30 September 2020, Accutronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda announced the introduction of the G1kW and GH1kW series of 1U high programmable DC power supplies. These new products further expand the GENESYS+ series, offering up to 1000 W output power ...
Read more...DC-DC converters certified for railway radio 30 September 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
In addition to the existing certificates for the compliance of EMC characteristics according to EN 50121-3-2, MTM Power can now also prove compliance with the technical regulation EMV 06 – verification ...
Read more...Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery 29 July 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications.
When ...
Read more...LED dimming signal interface controller 29 July 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty ...