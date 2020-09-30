Solar lithium storage system

The US2000 Plus is a latest-generation lithium storage unit. Combining enhanced safety with a long service life – even when at low levels of charge on a regular basis – it meets the demanding requirements for the storage of solar power.

The characteristically fast charge and discharge properties of lithium batteries enable them to store or to release a large amount of power in a short period. The storage modules comprise a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePo4) accumulator and an integrated battery management system (BMS) which constantly monitors the status of individual cells and these also provide protection against excessive levels of charge, voltage and temperature. This is how the BMS prevents an accumulator from failing prematurely as a result of ambient factors or operator error.

The modular layout permits individual configuration of the storage system to achieve the required capacity level, simply by connecting the desired number of modules together. The unit makes for a formidable energy storage solution in conjunction with the EFFEKTA AX PV inverters. These are ideally equipped as a storage solution for solar or standalone mode with battery support.

Consumers are supplied with electricity from the PV modules on a priority basis. In the first instance, if the PV power supply fails or is insufficient, the batteries deliver the required power. Once the batteries have discharged, the AC source (public power grid) cuts in. Surplus power from the PV modules is used to charge the batteries. Whenever the PV and AC power supplies fail, consumers continue to be supplied by batteries.

For more information contact Vepac Electronics, +27 11 454 8053, info@vepac.co.za, www.vepac.co.za

Vepac Electronics





