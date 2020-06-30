Categories

Real-time dashboards for remote test data access

19 October 2020 Test & Measurement

Tektronix announced the availability of a native integration between the Keithley DAQ6510 and DMM6500 instruments with Initial State, an loT dashboard for data streaming and visualisation for world-class, remote data access. Keithley and Initial State, both Tektronix companies, collaborated to integrate Initial State’s data streaming and visualisation platform with the Keithley graphical DAQ6510 and DMM6500. This integration gives a DAQ6510/DMM6500 remote monitoring capability, real-time interactive dashboards, triggering and the ability to share data – all without the need for a PC or external software.

Designed for monitoring, test and data streaming applications, this software-as-a-service platform is able to securely turn data into real-time, customisable loT dashboards that are highly interactive. This speed, remote access, and usability makes it possible to instantly interpret data without the need to utilise third party software. Now users can monitor and analyse an experiment remotely in any browser – including on mobile devices.

“Our DAQ customers are being challenged to run longer tests in labs in order to collect large amounts of data,” says Chris Bohn, vice president and general manager at Keithley/Tektronix. “This data usually needs to be highly accessible and converted into usable information quickly. Two Tektronix companies, Keithley and Initial State, have collaborated to meet these demands head on.”

In order to meet testing needs, the dashboard is able to automate triggers and alerts based on incoming data, so the DAQ can proactively send an email or text message based on rules established by the user. The dashboard can also routinely share large data sets by embedding live data within a website. Data can be downloaded and stored for personal use and documentation or shared securely with colleagues or partners.

The dashboard is compatible with the DMM6500 6½-digit graphical touchscreen digital multimeter, a touchscreen bench/production test DMM with extensive measurement capability, including transient capture, data visualisation, and analysis. It is also compatible with the DAQ6510 data acquisition and logging multimeter system, which is complete with a touchscreen interface, enabling faster setup time, real-time monitoring of test status and detailed data analysis on the instrument.


Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


